The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a 10.4 inch Android tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB of RAM, quad speakers, and a starting price of $230.

First announced in September, the tablet is now available for purchase from Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy.

The starting price will get you a tablet with 32GB of storage, but Samsung also offers a 64GB option priced at $280. You can also use a microSD card if you need more storage space.

Samsung also offers three color options: dark grey, silver, and gold. And there’s an optional Tab A7 Book Cover that sells for $50.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 doesn’t have some of the fancy features found in Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S series such as an AMOLED display, S-Pen support, of a flagship-class processor, the tablet looks like it fills a nice little spot in between Amazon’s budget Fire HD 10 tablet ($150) and Apple’s entry-level 10.2 inch iPad ($330).

Here are the key specs for the Galaxy Tab A7:

Display 10.4 inch

2000 x 1200 pixels

LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

4 x Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 610 graphics RAM 3GB Storage 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) OS Android 10 Cameras 8MP (rear)

5MP (front) Battery 7,040 mAh Speakers 4 x with Dolby Atmos Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE Cat 13 (select models) Security Face unlock Dimensions 9.75″ x 6.2″ x 0.28″ Price $230 (32GB) or $280 (64GB)

