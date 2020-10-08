The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a 10.4 inch Android tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB of RAM, quad speakers, and a starting price of $230.
First announced in September, the tablet is now available for purchase from Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy.
The starting price will get you a tablet with 32GB of storage, but Samsung also offers a 64GB option priced at $280. You can also use a microSD card if you need more storage space.
Samsung also offers three color options: dark grey, silver, and gold. And there’s an optional Tab A7 Book Cover that sells for $50.
While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 doesn’t have some of the fancy features found in Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S series such as an AMOLED display, S-Pen support, of a flagship-class processor, the tablet looks like it fills a nice little spot in between Amazon’s budget Fire HD 10 tablet ($150) and Apple’s entry-level 10.2 inch iPad ($330).
Here are the key specs for the Galaxy Tab A7:
|Display
|10.4 inch
2000 x 1200 pixels
LCD
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
4 x Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
Adreno 610 graphics
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)
|OS
|Android 10
|Cameras
|8MP (rear)
5MP (front)
|Battery
|7,040 mAh
|Speakers
|4 x with Dolby Atmos
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE Cat 13 (select models)
|Security
|Face unlock
|Dimensions
|9.75″ x 6.2″ x 0.28″
|Price
|$230 (32GB) or $280 (64GB)