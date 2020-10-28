Anbernic makes a variety of retro game systems that tend to sell for around $100 or less, including models designed to plug into a TV and handheld game consoles.

The upcoming Anbernic RG280V is the company’s smallest handheld game console to date, but it still has a reasonably large display and buttons that look large enough to actually use (which sets it apart from some other handhelds).

Announced via a YouTube video, the Anbernic RG280V should be available for purchase soon.

The front of the system is made of brushed aluminum and features a D-Pad, X, Y, A, and B keys, and Select and Start buttons.

In order to save space, the RG280V has interlaced L1/L2 and R1/R2 buttons, but at least it has four shoulder buttons and since they’re at different heights, it should be possible to tell them apart by touch.

There’s a mono speaker on the back of the system, and the console features a vibration motor. It’s powered by an Ingenic JZ4770 MIPS-based processor and the device runs the Linux-based OpenDingux operating system that’s designed for handheld gaming devices, and in the video you can see that the system has enough horsepower to handle at least some PlayStation 1 games.

Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, but you can stay tuned to the Anberic Facebook group, YouTube channel, or AliExpress store for more details as they become available.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

