Swiss PC maker Prime Computer has introduced a new mini desktop computer powered by an 8th-gen Intel Whiskey Lake 15-watt processor and up to 32GB of RAM. The PrimeMini 5 measures about 7″ x 4.5″ x 2.2″, which makes it a little larger than a typical Intel NUC computer.

But the PrimeMini 5 is a fanless PC that the company positions as a silent, dust-resistant, and durable computer.

It’s available for purchase for $629 and up… with an emphasis on the “up.”

The starting price will get you a barebones model with an Intel Core i3-8145U dual-core processor and no memory, RAM, or operating system. You’ll have to pay more if you want a faster processor, an SSD, memory, or pre-installed operating system.

While Prime Computers offers a choice of Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux, you’ll have to pay for either – the company charges $70 just to install Ubuntu for you if you’re uncomfortable doing it yourself.

Clearly this isn’t the best option for every computer buyer. But the system does come with a 5 year warranty and since it has no moving parts, Prime Computer says it’s less likely that individual components will break over time. If they do, it’s easy to open up the chassis and replace or upgrade the memory or storage.

There are two SODIMM slots for DDR4-2400 RAM and the computer has an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe storage and support for either a 2.5 inch SATA III drive or an RS-232 serial port, depending on how you configure the PC.

Ports include two HDMI 2.-1a ports, at least one Gigabit Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB 3.1 Type-A ports. There’s also an Intel AC9560 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Prime Computer offers the PrimeMini 5 with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, up to an Intel Core i7-8655U processor, and up to 3TB of storage (1TB NVMe and 2B SATA). But a fully decked out model can easily set you back more than $2,000.

via FanlessTech

