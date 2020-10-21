The Porsche Design Acer Book RS is a thin and light laptop with an all-metal body featuring an aluminum body and a carbon fiber lid meant to evoke the design of Porsche motorsports vehicles.

It’s also an Intel EVO-certified device that was co-engineered with Intel, and under the hood the laptop is powered by an Intel Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics as well as an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete GPU.

The new luxury-branded laptop is coming to North American in December for $1400 and up.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut, support for up to 340 nits of brightness, and slim bezels for a 90-percent screen to body ratio.

It’s powered by either an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor and supports 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB or 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 NVMe solid state storage.

The computer supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and features Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and a fingerprint reader.

The Porsche Design/Acer laptop measures 318mm x 209mm x 16mm (12.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.6″) and weighs 1.2 kg (2.65 pounds).

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

