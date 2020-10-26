After years of focusing on “flagship killer” phones, OnePlus introduced the €399 ($470) OnePlus Nord this summer, bringing not-quite-flagship-class specs to a mid-range smartphone.

Now the company is expanding the OnePlus Nord family with two new models: the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. And unlike the original OnePlus Nord, both of them are will be available in North America in the future, although they’re launching first in select European countries.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to sell for £329 ($428) when it goes on sale in the UK in November. This model features a 6.49 inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card, a 4,300 mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB-C port and support for 30W fast charging and a rear fingerprint sensor.

All told, it sounds like a phone that could give the Google Pixel 4a 5G and/or Pixel 5 a run for its money in most respects… except that rather than Google’s dual-camera system (which still manages to take some of the best photos you can get from a smartphone), OnePlus opted for a quad-camera system featuring a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP monochrome camera. There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera.

The new OnePlus Nord N100 meanwhile, features less impressive specs, but a much lower starting price: it’s expected to sell for £179 ($233) in the UK.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, the OnePlus Nord N100 lacks support for 5G, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and sports a 13MP primary camera plus 2MP bokeh and macro cameras on the back of the phone and an 8MP front-facing camera.

But it does have a large 5,000 mAh battery which should make it a battery life champ. Other features include a rear fingerprint sensor, USB-C port, 18W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

