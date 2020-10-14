The OnePlus 8T is up for pre-order for $749 and up and it’s set to ship October 13.

That makes the OnePlus 8T more affordable than many of this year’s flagship smartphones, but it has premium specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, and 65 watt fast charging.

OnePlus did make some compromises: the 6.55 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display has fewer pixels per inch than you’ll find on some other flagships. And there’s no support for wireless charging.

But the biggest question about this phone may be why it’s a thing at all, since it’s a pretty modest step up from the OnePlus 8 that launched earlier this year.

Here’s a comparison of the specs for the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro:

OnePlus 8TOnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro
Display6.55 inches
2400 x 1080 (402 ppi)
20:09 aspect ratio
120 Hz		6.55 inches
2400 x 1080 (402 ppi)
20:09 aspect ratio
90 Hz		6.78 inches
3168 x 1440 (513 ppi)
19.8:9 aspect ratio
120 Hz
ProcessorSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 865Snapdragon 865
RAM/Storage8GB/128GB UFS 3.1
12GB/256GB UFS 3.1		8GB/128GB UFS 3.0
12GB/256GB UFS 3.0		8GB/128GB UFS 3.0
12GB/256GB UFS 3.0
Rear cameras48MP Sony IMX586 primary
16MP ultra-wide (123 degree)
5MP macro
2MP monochrome		48MP Sony IMX586 primary
16MP ultra-wide (116 degree)
2MP macro		48MP Sony IMX689 primary
48MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)
8MP telephoto
5MP color filter
Front camera16MP Sony IMX47116MP Sony IMX47116MP Sony IMX471
Battery4,500 mAh4,300 mAh4,510 mAh
Charging65W (wired)30W (wired)30W (wired and wireless)
Wireless5G & 4G LTE
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC		5G & 4G LTE
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC		5G & 4G LTE
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor
Software-based face recognition		In-display fingerprint sensorIn-display fingerprint sensor
PortsUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-CUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-CUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
SpeakersStereoStereoStereo
Dimensions160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5mm
Weight188 grams180 grams199 grams
List price (starting)$749$699$799

For $50 more than the OnePlus 8, the new model has a higher screen refresh rate, faster charging, a slightly larger battery, and a few extra camera features. But that’s when you’re comparing the list price.

Right now OnePlus is selling the OnePlus 8 for $100 off, which means that you’d have to spend an extra $150 to get those features.

That said, the OnePlus 8 Pro still may be the best option for anyone who doesn’t absolutely need 65 watt charging, since it’s got the best display and best camera setup of the bunch and it’s the only model with support for wireless charging.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m not mad at a company for offering a few different phones at different pricing options. It’s just a little strange how close these particular options are to one another.

 

  1. You’re forgetting one attractive aspect: it has a flat screen for those of us that hate curved screens.

    I’ve had the 7 Pro and have hated it, but I didn’t jump on the 8 because of the curved screen. While I’m not thrilled the less expensive version isn’t available in the US, this is a decent upgrade for those coming from a 7.

    Of course, if I had my 6, I’d probably still be using that …

    Reply