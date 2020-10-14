The OnePlus 8T is up for pre-order for $749 and up and it’s set to ship October 13.

That makes the OnePlus 8T more affordable than many of this year’s flagship smartphones, but it has premium specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, and 65 watt fast charging.

OnePlus did make some compromises: the 6.55 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display has fewer pixels per inch than you’ll find on some other flagships. And there’s no support for wireless charging.

But the biggest question about this phone may be why it’s a thing at all, since it’s a pretty modest step up from the OnePlus 8 that launched earlier this year.

Here’s a comparison of the specs for the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro:

OnePlus 8T OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro Display 6.55 inches

2400 x 1080 (402 ppi)

20:09 aspect ratio

120 Hz 6.55 inches

2400 x 1080 (402 ppi)

20:09 aspect ratio

90 Hz 6.78 inches

3168 x 1440 (513 ppi)

19.8:9 aspect ratio

120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB UFS 3.1

12GB/256GB UFS 3.1 8GB/128GB UFS 3.0

12GB/256GB UFS 3.0 8GB/128GB UFS 3.0

12GB/256GB UFS 3.0 Rear cameras 48MP Sony IMX586 primary

16MP ultra-wide (123 degree)

5MP macro

2MP monochrome 48MP Sony IMX586 primary

16MP ultra-wide (116 degree)

2MP macro 48MP Sony IMX689 primary

48MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)

8MP telephoto

5MP color filter Front camera 16MP Sony IMX471 16MP Sony IMX471 16MP Sony IMX471 Battery 4,500 mAh 4,300 mAh 4,510 mAh Charging 65W (wired) 30W (wired) 30W (wired and wireless) Wireless 5G & 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC 5G & 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC 5G & 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Software-based face recognition In-display fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint sensor Ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Speakers Stereo Stereo Stereo Dimensions 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5mm Weight 188 grams 180 grams 199 grams List price (starting) $749 $699 $799

For $50 more than the OnePlus 8, the new model has a higher screen refresh rate, faster charging, a slightly larger battery, and a few extra camera features. But that’s when you’re comparing the list price.

Right now OnePlus is selling the OnePlus 8 for $100 off, which means that you’d have to spend an extra $150 to get those features.

That said, the OnePlus 8 Pro still may be the best option for anyone who doesn’t absolutely need 65 watt charging, since it’s got the best display and best camera setup of the bunch and it’s the only model with support for wireless charging.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m not mad at a company for offering a few different phones at different pricing options. It’s just a little strange how close these particular options are to one another.

