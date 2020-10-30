This summer One Netbook launched a mini-laptop with detachable game controllers called the OneGx1. But while it was designed to look like a tiny gaming laptop, it didn’t really have horsepower to handle modern games.

Now the company is starting to show off a new model that does.

The One Netbook OneGx Pro is a little laptop with a 7 inch display, detachable gamepads, and an Intel Core i7-1160G7 Tiger Lake Y series processor featuring Intel Iris Xe graphics. Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but the company has released a demo video showing the OneGx Pro in action.

While the video is in Chinese, you can see a person run through a handful of games including Red Dead: Redemption 2, Monster Hunter: World, GTA 5, and Final Fantasy: XIV.

Frame rates seem to range from around 45 fps to 70 fps, which should be good enough for smooth gameplay on most of those titles.

That’s largely thanks to the Intel Iris integrated GPU which features 96 execution units and support for speeds up to 1.1 GHz. It’s the same GPU used for Intel’s Core i7-1165G7 U-series processor, but the Core i7-1160G7 is a lower-power chip with a TDP range of 7-15 watts rather than 12-28 watts.

By comparison, the OneGx1 that came out this summer is powered by a 7-watt Intel Core i5-10210Y processor with Intel UHD graphics and while it’s fine for basic computing, it struggles with recent games.

It’s likely that One Netbook rushed the OneGx1 to market in order to have a mini gaming laptop to compete with GPD’s much more powerful GPD Win Max even though the Intel Tiger Lake chips the company wanted to use weren’t available yet. But the OneGx1 wasn’t really all that competitive. The OneGx Pro might be.

With a design that makes the little laptop look like a tiny replicate of an Alienware Area-51m and optional support for a set of game controllers that slide onto the side of the computer, there’s no mistaking the OneGx series for anything other than a gaming PC. But it’s also got a few other unusual features for a mini-laptop including optional support for a 4G LTE or 5G modem.

Here’s a refresher on the specs for One Netbook’s little gaming laptops:

One GX One GX Pro Display 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS CPU Intel Core i5-10210Y Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Intel UHD (24 EU) Intel Iris Plus (96 EU) RAM 8GB LPDDR3 or 16GB LPDDR3 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD 256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth + optional Netcom 4G LTE and/or 5G (M.2 card) WiFi 6, Bluetooth + optional Netcom 4G LTE and/or 5G (M.2 card) Ports USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio, microSD USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio, microSD Battery 12,000 mAh 12,000 mAh Charging 5V/9V/12V/15V 5V/9V/12V/15V Keyboard RGB backlit RGB backlit Game controllers Detachable, wireless Detachable, wireless Cooling Dual fans + dual copper heat sinks Dual fans + dual copper heat sinks Body Aluminum Aluminum Dimensions 173mm x 136mm x 21mm 173mm x 136mm x 21mm Weight 623 grams 623 grams Price $840 and up ???

And here are a few videos of the OneGx1 I recorded this summer. The new OneGx pro should look virtually identical. The key differences are under the hood:

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

