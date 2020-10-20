Network attached storage (NAS) devices can be useful for folks looking to back up data from multiple computers, set up a home media server, or even a self-hosted alternative to Google Drive, Dropbox, or Office 365.

But a good NAS from companies like QNAP or Synology can be rather expensive, typically costing hundreds of dollars even before you had hard drives or SSDs for storage.

Hardkernel’s ODROID-HC4 dual-bay NAS is set to go on sale next week for just $65 and up.

The system is powered by an Amlogic S905X ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core processor and 4GB of RAM. It features a Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI 2.0 for connecting to an external display, a microSD card reader, a USB 2.0 port, two SATA connectors for storage, and an IR receiver for an optional remote control.

The $65 starting price gets you a basic ODROID-HC4 board and pre-assembled case shell, while you can also pay $75 for a version with a 1 inch OLED display and real-time clock pre-installed and visible on the front of the case.

Unlike most NAS systems, the ODROID-HC4 has what Hardkernel calls a “toaster” form factor, where the 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch drives can be inserted into slots in the case and they’re exposed to open air rather than hidden away inside a shell of plastic or metal.

That should help keep the NAS cool, but you also may want to keep the ODROID-HC4 in an area where it’s not likely to collect dust or have coffee spilled on it (arguably a good idea when finding an ideal location for any computer). The ODROID-HC4 has a passive heat sink and a hydraulic bearing fan, but it should be relatively quiet, with a noise level of 23.9 dBA.

Hardkernel says the system comes with an Ubuntu Linux image pre-installed, but it should also support third-party software including CoreElec, OpenMediaVault, and Android. OS images will be posted on the ODROID-HC4 Wiki in the coming weeks.

via CNX Software

 

 

  1. Is this a Plug-and Play device, i.e. drive will automatically be recognized by my Windows machine? Or do I have to configure/manage it thru an OS on the device?

