Almost two years after we first went hands-on with a prototype, the makers of the Nemeio customizable keyboard with ePaper keys is almost ready for purchase… or at least pre-order.

A Nemeio Kickstarter campaign is set to launch on November 9th, giving you a chance to reserve a keyboard and perhaps save some money… although this thing isn’t going to be cheap, even during crowdfunding.

It’s expected to have a retail price of €399 ($465). You may be able to pay as little as half that much by signing up to be notified when Early Bird pricing is available, but it’s still a lot of money to spend on a keyboard.

But this is an unusual keyboard. Underneath 81 transparent plastic keycaps is an ePaper display that allows you to change the keyboard layout on the fly. You can use an app to switch between languages or shift to custom icons for the keyboard shortcuts you use in graphic, audio, or video editing software, among other things.

Nemeio can work as a Bluetooth or USB keyboard and it can be used with Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android devices. It has a rechargeable battery good for up to 20 hours of run time when unplugged.

I was underwhelmed by the feel of the prototype I tested nearly two years ago – the keys felt too smooth and the key travel felt a bit off. But company representatives told me at the time that they were working on improving responsiveness of the keyboard, so hopefully some of the kinks have been worked out by now.

One thing that can’t really be helped with this sort of design, though, is that the lettering seems recessed. Instead of seeing the letters, numbers, and other characters painted on top of the keys, you’ll see them a few millimeters below the top of each key, which can take a little while to get used to.

That said, if you have a need for multiple keyboard layouts, this does seem like a potentially more elegant solution than buying multiple keyboards.

Here’s my video from January, 2019 showing an early prototype:

