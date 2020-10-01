The Microsoft Surface line of devices have historically offered premium designs and specs for premium prices. But a few years ago Microsoft launched its version of a budget tablet with the introduction of the $399 Surface Go tablet.

Now the company is taking a similar approach with laptops.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go incorporates many of the features of its pricier siblings including a PixelSense touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a full-sized keyboard and Precision trackpad.

But prices start at $550 for an entry-level Surface Laptop Go.

The notebook is up for pre-order starting today and set to ship on October 13th. Microsoft offers three prices/configurations:

4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC for $550

8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $700

8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $900

All three models feature an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, which is a 10th-gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” chip with four CPU cores, eight threads, and Intel UHD graphics. It’s not the most powerful Intel chip… it’s not even the most powerful 10th-gen Core i5 chip. But it’s a step up from the Pentium Gold and Core m3 processors Microsoft offers for the cheaper Surface Go 2 tablet.

Here are the key specs for the new Surface Laptop Go:

Display 12.4 inch PixelSense

1536 x 1024

148 PPI

3:2 aspect ratio

10-point multitouch Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1

Intel UHD graphics Memory 4GB or 8GB Storage 64GB eMMC

or

128GB, 256GB SSD Ports 1 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

1 x Surface Connect

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Camera 720p Audio Ominisonic speakers with Dolby Audio

Dual far-field microphones Security Fingerprint reader in the power button (8GB RAM models only) Power & charging Up to 13 hours battery life (Microsoft estimate)

39Wh power supply Materials Aluminum top

Polycarbonite resin and glass fiber base Colors Ice Blue, Sandstone, or Platinum Dimensions 10.95″ x 8.10″ x 0.62″ Weight 2.45 pounds Price $550 – $900

Microsoft is also introducing an updated Surface Pro X featuring a Microsoft SQ 2 processor (based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip) as well as several new PC accessories including a $25 wireless Microsoft Number Pad, a $70 Microsoft 4K wireless adapter, and a $50 Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse.

