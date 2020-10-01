The Microsoft Surface line of devices have historically offered premium designs and specs for premium prices. But a few years ago Microsoft launched its version of a budget tablet with the introduction of the $399 Surface Go tablet.
Now the company is taking a similar approach with laptops.
The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go incorporates many of the features of its pricier siblings including a PixelSense touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a full-sized keyboard and Precision trackpad.
But prices start at $550 for an entry-level Surface Laptop Go.
The notebook is up for pre-order starting today and set to ship on October 13th. Microsoft offers three prices/configurations:
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC for $550
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $700
- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $900
All three models feature an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, which is a 10th-gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” chip with four CPU cores, eight threads, and Intel UHD graphics. It’s not the most powerful Intel chip… it’s not even the most powerful 10th-gen Core i5 chip. But it’s a step up from the Pentium Gold and Core m3 processors Microsoft offers for the cheaper Surface Go 2 tablet.
Here are the key specs for the new Surface Laptop Go:
|Display
|12.4 inch PixelSense
1536 x 1024
148 PPI
3:2 aspect ratio
10-point multitouch
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1035G1
Intel UHD graphics
|Memory
|4GB or 8GB
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
or
128GB, 256GB SSD
|Ports
|1 x USB-C
1 x USB-A
1 x Surface Connect
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Camera
|720p
|Audio
|Ominisonic speakers with Dolby Audio
Dual far-field microphones
|Security
|Fingerprint reader in the power button (8GB RAM models only)
|Power & charging
|Up to 13 hours battery life (Microsoft estimate)
39Wh power supply
|Materials
|Aluminum top
Polycarbonite resin and glass fiber base
|Colors
|Ice Blue, Sandstone, or Platinum
|Dimensions
|10.95″ x 8.10″ x 0.62″
|Weight
|2.45 pounds
|Price
|$550 – $900
Microsoft is also introducing an updated Surface Pro X featuring a Microsoft SQ 2 processor (based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip) as well as several new PC accessories including a $25 wireless Microsoft Number Pad, a $70 Microsoft 4K wireless adapter, and a $50 Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse.
This is far worse value than I anticipated. I didn’t think the base model would be so low-end. It’s “good value for a Surface product”, but far from “good value for a laptop”.
$550 is a lot to spend on a device with only 64gb storage AND it’s eMMC. I can find laptops with a similar CPU with 128-256gb of storage for that price.
$700 is a lot to spend on a device with only 128gb of storage, considering the rest of the specs.
$900 is only $100 away from some of the new upcoming Tiger Lake laptops that are going to have a significantly more powerful GPU.
If you look for other laptops using the very same i5-1035G1, you will have no problem finding one with 8gb or 16gb RAM, and 256gb or 512gb of PCIe SSD storage within the $600 to $800 price range.
I would have liked to see the $900 model either offer a higher end CPU model (one with the Iris Plus GPU), or more RAM and storage. However, I think the problem with that is that it doesn’t fit in with their higher end Surface model’s starting price.
It’s become more obvious that this laptop is being offered as a premium-ish product to fight the new upcoming ARM Macbook that is rumoured to be around the $799 price point, but it will only be competing in the categories that Apple customers are interested in (perceived quality, easy to understand product lineup, brand prestige, etc).