Apple is holding its iPhone 12 launch event on October 13. But the company isn’t just launching one iPhone 12. According to recent leaks, there will be four different models with starting prices ranging from $699 to $1099.
The company may also introduce a $99 HomePod Mini, which would be more of a direct competitor with similarly-priced speakers from Amazon and Google. Whether it’ll do a better job than the $299 HomePod of actually working as a smart speaker remains to be seen.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- iPhone 12 lineup’s pricing and release dates detailed in new leak [The Verge]
Report: Apple will launch 6.1 inch iPhone 12 for $799 next week, along with 5.4 inch iPhone 12 Mini ($699), 6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro ($999), 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1099), and a $99 HomePod Mini smart speaker.
- Comcast says gigabit downloads and uploads are now possible over cable [Ars Technica]
Comcast announces it’s achieved 1.25 Gbps download *and* upload speeds over cable. Or rather, a cable-fiber hybrid. But it could keep cable internet competitive as high-speed fiber continues to roll out.
- Microsoft’s game streaming service coming to iOS (via a web app) [Business Insider]
Report: Microsoft will brings its Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) game streaming to iOS by launching a web app to get around Apple’s strict App Store rules regarding in-app payments and apps with third-party app stores built in.
- Chromecast with Google TV teardown [@Zenofex]
Under the hood, it has an Amlogic S905D3G processor (and a lot of adhesive… you probably don’t want to try this at home).
- Plasma Mobile UI for Linux phones gets new lockscreen, keyboard, and apps [LinuxSmartphones]
The mobile version of KDE’s Plasma Mobile user interface and suite of apps is making steady progress.
Plasma Mobile UI for Linux phones gets new lockscreen, keyboard, and apps
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.