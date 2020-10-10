Apple is set to announce its new iPhones next week. But according to a new report, the company will introduce its next MacBook a month later… and it’ll be the company’s first to feature an Apple-made processor based on ARM technology.
Meanwhile, gaming company Razer has unveiled an upgrade to its Razer Blade Stealth 13 line of 3.1 pound gaming notebooks – soon you’ll be able to pick up a model with an Intel Tiger Lake processor and an optional OLED display.
And PinePhone maker Pine64 is planning to build a new device that’s smaller, cheaper, and… not actually a phone. Think of the PineCom more like a modern Linux PDA or handheld communicator for folks who like to tinker, but don’t need another phone.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 with Intel Tiger Lake coming this fall [Razer]
Razer Blade Stealth 13 thin and light gaming laptop gets a spec bump – 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor and a choice of 120Hz FHD or 60 HZ OLED FHD touchscreen displays. Both models have 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce 1650 Ti graphics.
- How to Sideload apps on the 2020 Chromecast with Google TV [AFTV News]
The new Chromecast with Google TV is basically running a TV-friendly version of Android, so it’s unsurprising that it supports sideloading apps that may not be available in the Google Play Store. You can use the same tools as for Amazon’s Fire TV to do it.
- Apple Prepares to Launch 5G iPhones Into Unready U.S. Market [Bloomberg]
Report: Apple will launch the first MacBook laptop featuring an ARM-based Apple Silicon processor in November. Also, all four versions of the iPhone 12 set to launch next week are said to have OLED displays.
- Huawei Mate 40 Series smartphone teaser [@HuaweiMobile]
Huawei will launch the Mate 40 smartphone on October 22nd. Given the company’s troubles (due to restrictions imposed by the US government), it’s unclear what chips the company will use, what software it will run, and how many units will be available.
- Pine64’s PineCom will be like a smaller, cheaper PinePhone (but not a phone) [LinuxSmartphones]
It’ll have a 5 inch or smaller LCD display and the PineCom should be compatible with most software that runs on the PinePhone. But it won’t have a cellular modem or support for video output via the USB-C port, which could make it a cheaper device that may sell for as little as $99.
