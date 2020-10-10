Apple is set to announce its new iPhones next week. But according to a new report, the company will introduce its next MacBook a month later… and it’ll be the company’s first to feature an Apple-made processor based on ARM technology.

Meanwhile, gaming company Razer has unveiled an upgrade to its Razer Blade Stealth 13 line of 3.1 pound gaming notebooks – soon you’ll be able to pick up a model with an Intel Tiger Lake processor and an optional OLED display.

And PinePhone maker Pine64 is planning to build a new device that’s smaller, cheaper, and… not actually a phone. Think of the PineCom more like a modern Linux PDA or handheld communicator for folks who like to tinker, but don’t need another phone.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

