LG’s on a roll with weird phones. Last month the company introduced the LG Wing dual-screen smartphone with a swivel that lets you arrange the screens in a T-shape. And at the end of the presentation the company teased its next weird phone – one with a rollable display that would allow you to literally stretch your screen real estate by pulling out an extra screen from behind the primary display.

Now rumor has it that LG could launch that phone, code-named “Project B” early next year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Major performance improvements coming to the #PinePhone thanks to work by Ondrej Jirman (megi).

Video shows UI performance of @kdecommunity on @postmarketOS, but the fix will benefit all OSes. pic.twitter.com/Q2sVjnG7i2 — PINE64 (@thepine64) October 29, 2020

