LG’s on a roll with weird phones. Last month the company introduced the LG Wing dual-screen smartphone with a swivel that lets you arrange the screens in a T-shape. And at the end of the presentation the company teased its next weird phone – one with a rollable display that would allow you to literally stretch your screen real estate by pulling out an extra screen from behind the primary display.
Now rumor has it that LG could launch that phone, code-named “Project B” early next year.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- LG’s 2021 plans [TheElec]
Report: LG’s “Project B” smartphone with a rollable display is scheduled to launch in March, 2021. You can see a brief video showing LG’s tease of the phone near the bottom of this article.
- Google Pixel 4a with 5G [Google]
The Google Pixel 4a 5G is now available for pre-order in the US for $499. The phone should ship in mid-November.
- Apple One subscriptions are live [Apple]
Apple One subscription bundles are now available for $15 and up. The base plan covers Music, Arcade, 50GB of iCloud storage, and tv+ but you’ll have to pay more for extra storage and/or News+ and Fitness+. There’s a 1-month free trial for new subscribers.
- Raspberry Pi 4 gets a taste of Android 11 via OmniROM [xda-developers]
An early port of Android 11 (based on the OmniROM custom ROM) is now available for the Raspberry Pi 4, but it currently lacks support for hardware-accelerated video as well as a few other features.
- Pinephone Manjaro Community Edition Shipping thread [Pine64]
PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition smartphones are beginning to ship ahead of schedule. You can find the latest updates in this Pine64 forum thread
- PinePhone performance improvements (video) [@thepine64]
Major performance improvements coming to the PinePhone, including 60 fps UI enhancements, courtesy of Linux kernel updates by Ondrej Jirman (meg)
Major performance improvements coming to the #PinePhone thanks to work by Ondrej Jirman (megi).
Video shows UI performance of @kdecommunity on @postmarketOS, but the fix will benefit all OSes. pic.twitter.com/Q2sVjnG7i2
— PINE64 (@thepine64) October 29, 2020
