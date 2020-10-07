Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, but this year the company used its September event to unveil an 8th-gen iPad and a 4th-gen iPad Air (which is the first device to ship with an Apple A14 Bionic processor). But there was no iPhone in sight.
It looks like we don’t have long to wait though – Apple has scheduled a new event for October 13, and rumor has it that the company will unveil its iPhone 12 series.
I say series, because the company is expected to announce several models with a variety of features, prices, and screen sizes ranging from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches. Among other things, at least some models will likely support 5G, at least if the event invitation is anything to go by.
- Apple’s October 13 event is expected to reveal iPhone 12 [Ars Technica]
It’ll probably be the first Apple phone to support 5G.
- Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20231 [Microsoft]
Microsoft is experimenting with a new screen in the Windows setup experience to ask users how they plan to use their PC to help customize their settings. An early version is included in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20231.
- Introducing Google Workspace [Google]
Google is rebranding G Suite as Google Workspace. It’s still basically the business, education, and non-profit suite of cloud office apps including Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Calendar, and Meet, but now with new logos and tighter integration between apps.
- Tiger Lake mini-STX [FanlessTech]
ASRock introduces a line of mini STX (5″ x 5″ motherboards featuring 28W Intel Tiger Lake processors, 4 x HDMI outputs, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and support for M.2 storage
- SK hynix Launches World’s First DDR5 DRAM [SK hynix]
SK hynix is making the first DDR5 DRAM modules with support for data transfer rates of 4800 to 5600 Mbps, an operating voltage of 1.1V, and ECC (error Correcting Code) support.
- Kodi 19.x “Matrix” – Alpha 2 [Kodi]
The latest version of the popular media center application has bug fixes, skin improvements, support for displaying album duration in info dialog, and a SeekBar that auto-hides when video playback is paused.
- PinePhone Camera pt4 [BrixIT Blog]
The best camera app for the PinePhone picks up support for auto-focus and color correction as well as some manual user controls, allowing you to adjust ISO and shutter settings.
