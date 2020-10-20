The US Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, claiming the company abuses its dominance in the search and advertising spaces to… stay on top of the search and advertising spaces.
Xda-developers has a pretty good write up of the allegations. The case is likely to play out in years rather than weeks or months, but it could potentially have a big impact on the way Google does things. The company has already made a number of changes in Europe due to pressure from regulators in that region.
For its part, Google contends that the reason people use its services is because they’re just that good and very popular, and it’s not like it would be hard for users to change their search engine, web browser, or other apps and services if they really wanted to.
In other recent tech news, Intel quietly added some Celeron and Pentium chips to its Tiger Lake lineup. AMD hasn’t officially announced its Ryzen 5000U laptop chips yet, but details are starting to leak and they’re… a little surprising. You can now install the Microsoft Edge browser on Linux if that’s something you’re inclined to do. And over at Linux Smartphones, I took the first beta of Manjaro ARM for the PinePhone for a spin this week.
- Google responds to the DOJ antitrust suit [Google]
Today the US Department of Justice filed an antitrust suit against Google for allegedly encouraging/taking advantage of the company’s monopoly on search. Not surprisingly Google disagrees with the charges, suggests it’s easy to use non-Google search.
- Samsung, Intel, and MS Collaborate to Commercialize Foldable Laptops [ETNews]
Report: Samsung and BOE are developing 17 inch OLED displays for foldable laptops based on Intel’s “Horseshoe Bend” concept unveiled at CES in January. PC makers are expected to ship foldable laptops in the first half of 2022.
- AMD Ryzen 5000U laptop chips leaked – a mix of Zen 2 and Zen 3 [VideoCardz]
Report: AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor details leaked, and they’re… a little strange. AMD will allegedly offer some models with Zen 2 CPU cores and others with Zen 3 cores. But all should be a bump up from 4000U in terms of performance.
- Intel Celeron 6305 and Pentium Gold 7505 Tiger Lake Processors Launched [CNX Software]
Intel adds Celeron 6305 and Pentium Gold 7505 Tiger Lake processors. These 15-watt laptop chips feature 11th-gen Intel UHD graphics with 48 execution units and up to DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4x-3733 RAM and fall below the Core i3 chips in Intel’s 11th-gen family.
- SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business [SK hynix]
SK hynix plans to buy Intel’s NAND storage and memory business for $9 billion. Intel will continue to produce its Optane memory solutions.
- Portrait Light in Google Photos is rolling out to older Pixels [Android Police]
Portrait Light made its debut with the introduction of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, but it’s already rolling out to some older Pixel phones (Pixel 2 through 4) via a Google Photos app update.
- Firefox 82 [Mozilla]
Firefox 82 brings updated picture in picture features, improved resource usage during video playback on Windows, and quick restoring of sessions, among other things.
- Samsung Galaxy Fit2 now available for $60 [Samsung]
The wearable wristband offers up to 15 days of battery life, swim-proof water protection, and support for step counting, sleep tracking, notifications, music controls, and more.
- Analog Duo retro console [Analogue]
Analogue Duo is a retro console designed to play games developed for the TurboGrax-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, TurboGrafx CD, and related systems using the original cartridges or CDs… at 1080p, with Bluetooth support. Coming in 2021 for $200.
- Pixel 5 owners report gaps between phone’s display and frame [Android Police]
Multiple Pixel 5 owners have noticed a build quality problem affecting Google’s latest flagship – a gap between the display and the frame.
- Amazon Luna game streaming early access begins today [Amazon]
Amazon Luna game streaming services launches to early access gamers today with support for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and iOS devices (via a web app). Android support is “coming soon.” Gamers can stream 50 games at launch for $6/month with the Luna+ Game Channel.
- Microsoft Edge for Linux [Microsoft]
Now you can install the Microsoft Edge web browser on Linux (if that’s something you want to do). Available as a dev channel build, there are builds for Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and openSUSE.
- Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G featurephones go global [GSM Arena]
After launching in China earlier in October, the Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 feature phones are expanding to other markets, starting with India. Priced at about $40 and up, these phones have 4G LTE support, FM radio, and T9 keyboards.
- First Look: Manjaro ARM Beta 1 with Phosh on the PinePhone [LinuxSmartphones]
The next version of the PinePhone to ship will be the Manjaro Community Edition, and the software that will ship on that phone was finalized over the weekend. Here’s a sneak peek.
