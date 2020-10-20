The US Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, claiming the company abuses its dominance in the search and advertising spaces to… stay on top of the search and advertising spaces.

Xda-developers has a pretty good write up of the allegations. The case is likely to play out in years rather than weeks or months, but it could potentially have a big impact on the way Google does things. The company has already made a number of changes in Europe due to pressure from regulators in that region.

For its part, Google contends that the reason people use its services is because they’re just that good and very popular, and it’s not like it would be hard for users to change their search engine, web browser, or other apps and services if they really wanted to.

In other recent tech news, Intel quietly added some Celeron and Pentium chips to its Tiger Lake lineup. AMD hasn’t officially announced its Ryzen 5000U laptop chips yet, but details are starting to leak and they’re… a little surprising. You can now install the Microsoft Edge browser on Linux if that’s something you’re inclined to do. And over at Linux Smartphones, I took the first beta of Manjaro ARM for the PinePhone for a spin this week.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

