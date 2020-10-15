About a year after introducing a concept for a handheld Linux computer priced at $199, Popcorn Computer is getting closer to actually being able to deliver that little PC to customers.

It’s up for pre-order for $199 and according to the latest progress update, production is on track to begin next month and if everything goes well, the first units could ship before the end of November.

Meanwhile, the folks at Pine64 have released a monthly status update on the state of their open source laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches. I wrote about two of the most interesting announcements over at Linux Smartphones:

Soon you’ll be able to buy swappable back covers for the PinePhone that let you add support for wireless charging, NFC, or even a keyboard.

Next month Pine64 will begin selling upgrade mainboards that allow you to turn a PinePhone with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage into a 3GB/32GB model.

Both of those things are possible because of the modular design of Pinephone. The back cover of the $150 smartphone is removable, the battery is replaceable, and with just a screwdriver you can remove and replace most other internal components.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

