There’s some phone news, a farewell to an old-school internet service, and a reminder that some of the best Prime Day deals are for Amazon’s somewhat-hackable Fire tablets.
But first, a public service announcement.
If you live in the United States, you have until October 15 to fill out the 2020 Census. That date has been a bit of a moving target due to a legal battle, but as things stand right now, the Census Bureau has announced it will stop its count at 11:59 PM Huawaii Standard Time on October 15 (which is 5:59AM EST or 2:59 AM EST October 16, 2020)
Among other things, the results of the Census has determine how much federal funding is available in the community where you live and how many seats in Congress should be allocated to your state.
If you haven’t already filled out the Census, you can still do so by calling 844-330-2020 or visiting https://my2020census.gov/ to complete the questionnaire online.
Now on with the tech news.
- Pixel 5 Review Roundup: A well-rounded device with tough competition [9to5Google]
Google Pixel 5 roundup: Maybe you don’t need a flagship chip to offer a flagship phone, especially if it has one of the best cameras available.
- Pixel 4a 5G Review Roundup: A perfectly adequate middle child [9to5Google]
Or if you’re looking to save $200, this model has the same cameras and processor, but it’s a bit bigger, lacks the 90Hz display and water resistance rating, but it does have a headphone jack.
- How much RAM do the iPhone 12 series smartphones have? [MacRumors]
Apple never publicly announces how much RAM its iPhones and iPads have. But digging through Apple’s developer tools, the folks at @MacRumors found that the iPhone 12 and 12 mini have 4GB, while the Pro and Pro Max have 6GB.
- Apple cuts prices on EarPods and its iPhone power adapter by $10 [Endgadget]
Apple’s new iPhones won’t include power adapters or earbuds in the box, because the company figures most people who need them already have them. But if you do need either, the company sells them separately, and they’ve each had their prices cut from $29 to $19.
- Oculus Quest 2 [Oculus]
Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset is now available for $299. It offers six degrees of freedom, wireless controllers, and optional support for connecting to a PC for higher-quality VR experiences
- Yahoo Groups to shut down on December 15, 2020 [Yahoo]
Yahoo Groups is shutting down on December 15 following years of “steady decline in usage.” Yahoo suggests users can migrate to Facebook or Google Groups, Nextdoor, or http://Groups.io, or just re-read their old emails to relive the glory days.
- How to install Google Play on the Amazon Fire HD 10 (9th-gen) [Liliputing]
Amazon’s $80 Fire HD 10 tablet has been one of the best bargains of Prime Day 2020. Trying to figure out if you can install the Google Play Store on Amazon’s most powerful tablet? Liliputing’s got you covered. The same steps should also work with the Fire 7 or Fire HD 8. And if you’re not a Windows user, or are looking for another method, check out our guide for installing Google Play on the Amazon Fire HD 8.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.