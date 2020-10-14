There’s some phone news, a farewell to an old-school internet service, and a reminder that some of the best Prime Day deals are for Amazon’s somewhat-hackable Fire tablets.

But first, a public service announcement.

If you live in the United States, you have until October 15 to fill out the 2020 Census. That date has been a bit of a moving target due to a legal battle, but as things stand right now, the Census Bureau has announced it will stop its count at 11:59 PM Huawaii Standard Time on October 15 (which is 5:59AM EST or 2:59 AM EST October 16, 2020)

Among other things, the results of the Census has determine how much federal funding is available in the community where you live and how many seats in Congress should be allocated to your state.

If you haven’t already filled out the Census, you can still do so by calling 844-330-2020 or visiting https://my2020census.gov/ to complete the questionnaire online.

Now on with the tech news.

