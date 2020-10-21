One of the selling points for laptops with Thunderbolt 3 ports is that they support data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps over a USB cable… so you can connect use a desktop graphics card with notebooks like the Razer Blade Stealth by connecting an external graphics dock.

But it turns out that not every laptop with a Thunderbolt 3 port can take full advantage. YouTuber Jarrod’sTech ran a series of tests and determined that a notebook with a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processor performs much more poorly when gaming with an external graphics card than a system with a 10th-gen Ice Lake chip, even though Ice Lake has lower power consumption. The difference? The way the Thunderbolt 3 controller is implemented.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

