My first broadband internet connection was DSL. After years of dialup, the ability to surf the web with speeds measured in MB rather than KB per second felt like living in the future.

But these days DSL is aging technology that’s been largely left behind by the proliferation of cable, fiber, and cellular technologies that bring even faster speeds.

DSL does have at least one advantage though – it’s delivered over existing phone lines, which means that some rural regions that may not be wired for fiber can still take advantage of DSL connections. Or at least they could if carriers weren’t moving on.

AT&T recently announced that it will stop selling new DSL service, and while the company says it’ll continue supporting existing customers, it’s not clear how long AT&T will keep that promise… or what will happen to customers who move or do anything else that would normally necessitate a change in service.

According to AT&T’s most recent financial report, the company still had 653 thousand DSL customers. That’s down from 838,000 a year earlier, and much, much lower than the 14.5 million people paying for the company’s newer broadband offerings.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

