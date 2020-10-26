Facebook is the latest company to get into the cloud gaming business… although the company’s offering is a little underwhelming when compared with Google’s Stadia, NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, or Microsoft’s xCloud/Game Pass Ultimae. So far you can stream free-to-play mobile games like Asphalt 9 or PGA Tour Golf Shootout without downloading them, but you won’t get console-quality games.
Meanwhile rumor has it that Microsoft could be working on offering a new way to access its game streaming service. According to a recent report, the company may offer a dongle that you can plug into any TV to stream games on the big screen. Right now Xbox cloud gaming is limited to Android phones and tablets.
It could be a cheaper entry point for potential gamers than buying an Xbox, PlayStation, or gaming PC, so it’s a welcome idea… even if it’s not exactly an original one.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Xbox chief hints at TV streaming sticks for xCloud [The Verge]
Microsoft is thinking about releasing xCloud streaming sticks – plug an inexpensive dongle into your TV and you can stream PC games Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You know, sort of like Google Stadia with a Chromecast Ultra.
- Cloud Gaming, Meet Facebook Gaming [Facebook]
Facebook now lets you stream games to Android or web, but not iOS (because you know, Apple). Streaming saves you the trouble of downloading, But these seem to mostly be mobile games rather than the PC games Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA can stream.
- Android Love [ScummVM]
ScummVM 2.2.1 for Android is now live in the Google Play Store with support for cloud saves, more localization choices, and other features to bring parity with the desktop app. It also lets you play more classic games including Blade Runner and Ultima IV.
- Chinese Laptop Featuring New 14nm Loongson 3A4000 CPU Appears [Tom’s Hardware]
Chinese PC maker BDY Electronics introduces a 13.3 inch notebook with a Loongson Dragon Core 3A400 processor, a 14nm quad-core chip said to offer comparable performance to a 2015-era AMD processor. Launching soon in China, it supports Linux-based software.
- Windows 10X release date leaked [@zacbowden]
Rumor: Windows 10X will be released to manufacturers in December and could ship on devices starting in the second quarter of 2021. Quote Tweet
- Restoring the Palm Foleo [HackADay]
One of the developers of the Palm Foleo laptop-like companion for Palm smartphones is working to breathe new life into the 12-year-old dead hardware collecting dust with new components (and maybe new software). Read the latest updates at HackADay.
- PostmarketOS update brings HDMI support for the PinePhone and PineTab [LinuxSmartphones]
When I bought a PinePhone in September, I opted for the Convergence Package which means I paid an extra $50 to get 50-percent more RAM, 100-percent more storage, and a desktop dock that includes an Ethernet jack, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. But the version of postmarketOS that shipped with the phone didn’t support HDMI output at the time. Now it does, which means you can connect an external display and use the phone like a tiny, sluggish desktop PC.
