Lenovo is introducing its first Chromebook powered by an AMD Ryzen processor. The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Enterprise is a 3.3 pound convertible notebook with a 13.3 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and support for up to a 4K OLED display, up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor, and up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Lenovo says the notebook should be available to order soon for $579 and up.

While that’s a relatively high starting price by Chromebook standards, this is also a relatively powerful machine, by Chromebook standards.

It’s powered by AMD’s “new” chips for Chromebooks, which are basically C-branded versions of last year’s Ryzen 3000U series processors. But there also aren’t a lot of Chromebooks on market with the feature set of this model, including that 4K OLED display option.

The laptop also has a fingerprint reader, a privacy shutter that can slide over the HD webcam when it’s not in use, optional support for a 5MP world-facing camera (above the keyboard), and dual storage options. The system comes with up to 256GB of eMMC storage, but there’s also an M.2 slot for an optional SSD.

The laptop has a 51 Wh battery, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and support for a digital pen that slides into a “garage” in the case when you’re not using it.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Enterprise supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, has a water-resistant backlit keyboard, and features a decent range of I/O ports:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (With DisplayPort 1.4 functionality)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x uSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Enterprise measures 12.11″ x 8.35″ x 0.61″ and comes in one color option: blue.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

