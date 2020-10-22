Lenovo’s latest gaming laptop is available with up to a 15.6 inch 4K display, up to an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (15) also has a 71 Wh battery and supports up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

But the notebook is reasonably thin and light for a gaming notebook: it has a starting weight of 4 pounds and measures 14″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (15) will be available starting this month for $1370 and up.

Other features include an aluminum chassis, white backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader (on the power button, and HD webcam with a privacy shutter.

The notebook features Killer AX1650 WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and ports including:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

1 x AC adapter

There are no Thunderbolt ports, but the laptop can charge with either an included 170W or 230W power adapter or a 95W USB-C charger.

Under the hood you’ll find DDR4-3200 memory and PCIe NVMe storage.

If the laptop looks familiar, that’s because we first saw it this summer when a set of promotional images were leaked. But at the time we didn’t know anything about the price or release date.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

