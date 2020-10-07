Less than a year after launching a Linux laptop featuring premium hardware, the makers of the Kubuntu Focus are back with the Kubuntu Focus M2.

The new model features a faster processor, a smaller, lighter body, and still keeps premium features including a 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

It’s not cheap though: the Kubuntu Focus M2 is available now for $1795 and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i7-10875H octa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 250GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with Kubuntu 20.04 pre-installed, and it’s covered by a 1-year warranty.

While the processor is the same no matter how much you spend, the laptop can also be configured with:

  • Up to NVIDIA GeForce 2080 graphics
  • Up to 64GB of RAM
  • Up to 4TB of storage (2 x 2TB)
  • Up to a 2-year warranty

The laptop also features a 73 Wh battery, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and support for up to three external 4K displays thanks to:

  • 1 x Thunderbolt 3 port
  • 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4
  • 1 x HDMI port with HDCP
There are also three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two audio jacks, a 1MP webcam, a microSD card reader, and the laptop has a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

That’s a little smaller than the 16.1 inch screen on the previous-gen model. But not only has the processor been upgraded from a 9th-gen Intel chip to a 10th-gen part, but the new laptop is also a little more portable, measuring 14.1″ x 9.4″ x 0.8″ and weighing about 4.4 pounds.

By comparison, the version that shipped earlier this year, was a 4.6 pound notebook that measures 15″ x 9.9″ x 0.8″.

The Kubuntu Focus line of laptops are a product of a partnership between Tuxedo Computers, the Kubuntu Council, and MindShareManagent.

