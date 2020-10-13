Less than a year after introducing its IMG A-Series graphics processors, Imagination Technologies is moving up the alphabet with a new IMG B-Series GPU that the company says delivers up to 6 TFLOPS of compute performance.

Overall the company says the new GPU designs also use up to 30 percent less power than their predecessors.

While Imagination lost a major client a few years ago when Apple started making its own iPhone and iPad GPUs in-house rather than using PowerVR designs licensed from Imagination, the company has been moving ahead with designs for other markets.

The company says its B-Series GPUs can be used in mobile devices, IoT products, automotive applications, or a range of other devices.

There will be four different types of IMG B-Series specialized cores for different applications:

  • IMG BXE: High-resolution displays – From 1 up to 16 pixels per clock, this core is for designed for systems with display resolutions up to 8K, these GPU cores are made for UI rendering and entry-level gaming.
  • IMG BXM: This range of high-efficiency performance cores balances fill rate and compute power in a compact design for mid-range mobile gaming and complex UI solutions for DTV and other markets.
  • IMG BXT: This high-performance GPU offers up to 6 TFLOPS of performance, 192 Gigapixels per second, and 24 TOPS for AI. This quad-core GPU is the flagship of the IMG B series and it can be used in handheld devices or data center servers.
  • IMG BXS: Automotive GPUs – The BXS family are ISO 26262-capable GPUs, that are available in versions ranging from entry-level to premium solutions for in-vehicle information and entertainment systems.

You can find more details at the Imagination IMG B-Series website.

