In addition to the new HP Spectre x360 14 laptop with a new display and keyboard design, HP is updating its Spectre x360 13 laptop as well, with a new model set to ship from HP.com this month for $1100 and up before finding its way to Best Buy in November.

Early next year, HP will also launch the HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G, making it the company’s first consumer-oriented laptop with a 5G modem.

The new HP Spectre x360 13 features the same basic design as last year’s model, but under there are a few significant upgrades:

Intel Evo certified design

11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor options

Intel Xe graphics

Thunderbolt 4 ports

The notebook has a 13.3 inch touchscreen display with support for up to a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) OLED display panel and a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio, and the laptop measures 12.08″ x 7.66″ x 0.67″ and weighs about 2.8 pounds.

Specs for a sample configuration include an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4x-3733 onboard memory (not upgradeable), and 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage and 32GB of Intel Optane memory. But I’m pretty sure HP will offer multiple versions of the laptop for folks who want more RAM or a faster processor.

Other features include stereo speakers, a headphone jack, a full-sized USB Type-A (5 Gbps) port, a 60 Wh battery and a 65W USB-C power adapter.

