HP is refreshing its Envy laptop lineup with two new models sporting 11th-gen Intel “Tiger Lake” chips.
The new HP Envy 13 should be available from HP.com this month for $900 and up, while the HP Envy x360 with Intel Tiger Lake launches at Best Buy today for $950 and up, and should be available from HP in November.
Both laptops are Intel EVO certified computers with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. And both are thin and light devices with 13.3 inch, 1080p displays. The main difference between the two new models is that the HP Envy x360 has a convertible tablet-style design with a 360-degree hinge and the HP Envy does not.
Here’s an overview of the specs for the two new laptops:
|HP Envy 13
|HP Envy x360 13
|Display
|13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel or 3840 x 2160
Multi-touch
400 nits
88% screen-to-body ratio
|13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel
Multi-touch
HP Tilt Pen support
400 nits
87% screen-to-body ratio
360-degree hinge
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7
|Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7
|RAM
|DDR4-2933 (onboard)
|DDR4
|Storage
|PCIe NVMe
|PCIe NVMe
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|Intel AX201
WiFi 6 (2×2 MU-MIMO)
Bluetooth 5.0
|Intel AX201
WiFi 6 (2×2 MU-MIMO)
Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|51 Wh
|51 Wh
|Dimensions
|12.05″ x 8.35″ x 0.58″
|12.07″ x 7.66″ x 0.65″
|Weight
|2.88 pounds
|2.92 pounds
|Price
|$900
|$950
Both notebooks also feature stereo speakers with B&O audio, 720p webcams, fingerprint readers, and camera shutter buttons in the keyboard that can physically disconnect the camera when you’re not using it.