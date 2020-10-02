HP is refreshing its Envy laptop lineup with two new models sporting 11th-gen Intel “Tiger Lake” chips.

The new HP Envy 13 should be available from HP.com this month for $900 and up, while the HP Envy x360 with Intel Tiger Lake launches at Best Buy today for $950 and up, and should be available from HP in November.

Both laptops are Intel EVO certified computers with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. And both are thin and light devices with 13.3 inch, 1080p displays. The main difference between the two new models is that the HP Envy x360 has a convertible tablet-style design with a 360-degree hinge and the HP Envy does not.

Here’s an overview of the specs for the two new laptops:

HP Envy 13HP Envy x360 13
Display13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel or 3840 x 2160
Multi-touch
400 nits
88% screen-to-body ratio		13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel
Multi-touch
HP Tilt Pen support
400 nits
87% screen-to-body ratio
360-degree hinge
ProcessorUp to Intel Core i7-1165G7Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7
RAMDDR4-2933 (onboard)DDR4
StoragePCIe NVMePCIe NVMe
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio		1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessIntel AX201
WiFi 6 (2×2 MU-MIMO)
Bluetooth 5.0		Intel AX201
WiFi 6 (2×2 MU-MIMO)
Bluetooth 5.0
Battery51 Wh51 Wh
Dimensions12.05″ x 8.35″ x 0.58″12.07″ x 7.66″ x 0.65″
Weight2.88 pounds2.92 pounds
Price$900$950

Both notebooks also feature stereo speakers with B&O audio, 720p webcams, fingerprint readers, and camera shutter buttons in the keyboard that can physically disconnect the camera when you’re not using it.

HP Envy 13

HP Envy x360 13

