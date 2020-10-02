HP is refreshing its Envy laptop lineup with two new models sporting 11th-gen Intel “Tiger Lake” chips.

The new HP Envy 13 should be available from HP.com this month for $900 and up, while the HP Envy x360 with Intel Tiger Lake launches at Best Buy today for $950 and up, and should be available from HP in November.

Both laptops are Intel EVO certified computers with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. And both are thin and light devices with 13.3 inch, 1080p displays. The main difference between the two new models is that the HP Envy x360 has a convertible tablet-style design with a 360-degree hinge and the HP Envy does not.

Here’s an overview of the specs for the two new laptops:

HP Envy 13 HP Envy x360 13 Display 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel or 3840 x 2160

Multi-touch

400 nits

88% screen-to-body ratio 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel

Multi-touch

HP Tilt Pen support

400 nits

87% screen-to-body ratio

360-degree hinge Processor Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 Up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM DDR4-2933 (onboard) DDR4 Storage PCIe NVMe PCIe NVMe Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel AX201

WiFi 6 (2×2 MU-MIMO)

Bluetooth 5.0 Intel AX201

WiFi 6 (2×2 MU-MIMO)

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 51 Wh 51 Wh Dimensions 12.05″ x 8.35″ x 0.58″ 12.07″ x 7.66″ x 0.65″ Weight 2.88 pounds 2.92 pounds Price $900 $950

Both notebooks also feature stereo speakers with B&O audio, 720p webcams, fingerprint readers, and camera shutter buttons in the keyboard that can physically disconnect the camera when you’re not using it.

HP Envy 13

HP Envy x360 13

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

