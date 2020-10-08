Google is rolling out an update for Google Assistant that lets you use your voice to interact with some of the apps on your phone, tablet, or other supported devices.

You can open or search within an app by starting your request with “Hey Google,” but you can also use voice commands to do things like play music, send a message, post to social media, and more.

Here are a few examples that Google says you can use now:

  • Order Pizza from Postmates.
  • Start my run with Nike Run Club.
  • Nap with Cartoon Lens
  • Log a [food item] on MyFitnessPal
  • Tighten my shoes with Nike Adapt (you know, assuming you have those shoes).

Google says these “more than 30 of the top apps on Google Play in English” support the feature now, including Spotify, Etsy, Mint, Walmart, and Discord. Support for more apps is coming soon.

You can also create custom shortcut phrases that let you do things quickly using your own words, or get a list of available shortcuts with “Hey Google, show my shortcuts.”

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.