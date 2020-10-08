Google is rolling out an update for Google Assistant that lets you use your voice to interact with some of the apps on your phone, tablet, or other supported devices.

You can open or search within an app by starting your request with “Hey Google,” but you can also use voice commands to do things like play music, send a message, post to social media, and more.

Here are a few examples that Google says you can use now:

Order Pizza from Postmates.

Start my run with Nike Run Club.

Nap with Cartoon Lens

Log a [food item] on MyFitnessPal

Tighten my shoes with Nike Adapt (you know, assuming you have those shoes).

Google says these “more than 30 of the top apps on Google Play in English” support the feature now, including Spotify, Etsy, Mint, Walmart, and Discord. Support for more apps is coming soon.

You can also create custom shortcut phrases that let you do things quickly using your own words, or get a list of available shortcuts with “Hey Google, show my shortcuts.”

