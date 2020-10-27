The F(x)tec Pro1 is one of the only modern smartphone to feature a physical keyboard. Soon it will also be one of the phones available with a choice of the Android-based LineageOS or Linux-based Ubuntu Touch operating systems.

The makers of the phone have launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the F(x)tec Pro1-X, a slightly updated version of the phone that has the same basic design but with a a blue case, an optional spec bump (more memory and storage), and new OS options.

Prices start at $499 for Super Early Bird backers of the campaign, but once those are gone you’ll have to spend $649 or more to reserve a phone that won’t ship until March, 2021 at the earliest.

For the most part, this is physically the same phone as the original F(x)tec Pro1. If you’re a fan of physical keyboards, that’s probably a good thing – the phone has the same 66-key, 5-row keyboard as the original.

But if you’re a fan of the latest, speediest hardware it’s worth noting that the new phone has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as the original… a chip that was released almost four years ago.

Here are some other key specs for the F(x)tec Pro1-X:

Display5.99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel
AMOLED (curved edges)
Gorilla Glass 3
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 835
RAM6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1
microSD card reader (up to 2TB)
Keyboard66-key
5-rows
backlit
QWERTY and QWERTZ options
Battery & charging3,200 mAh
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
WirelessGlobal 4G LTE
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
PortsUSB Type-C (w/HDMI video out support)
3.5mm headphone
Dual Nano SIM (second SIM slot shared with microSD card reader)
Cameras12MP Sony IMX363 + 5MP (rear)
8MP fixed-focus (front)
SecurityFingerprint reader (side)
Dimensions154mm x 73.6mm x 13.98mm

While the original F(x)tec Pro1 shipped with a custom version of Android featuring a launcher optimized for either portrait or landscape orientation, the company says it partnered with xda-developers on the new version to offer LineageOS or Ubuntu Touch.

LineageOS is a custom version of Android based on Android Open Source Project Code, while Ubuntu Touch is a Linux distribution optimized for smartphones that’s been developed by the folks at UBPorts in the years since Ubuntu-maker Canonical abandoned the project.

While the primary focus is to offer a version of Ubuntu that can run on smartphones, tablets, and other small touchscreen devices, there’s also support for convergence – meaning you can plug in an external monitor and use the phone like a tiny desktop computer. You can even use the phone’s screen as a trackpad when a monitor or TV is connected.

 

via LinuxSmartphones

  1. I suppose they came to an understanding that the people who would buy something like this might tend to have a problem with google, or maybe they just figured Lineage was easier to maintain.
    Either way, the list of significantly less evil phones is now:
    Pinephone
    Librem 5
    Fairphone 3 with /e/
    This thing
    Among them, the snapdragon 835 is still pretty competitive.

