The F(x)tec Pro1 is one of the only modern smartphone to feature a physical keyboard. Soon it will also be one of the phones available with a choice of the Android-based LineageOS or Linux-based Ubuntu Touch operating systems.

The makers of the phone have launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the F(x)tec Pro1-X, a slightly updated version of the phone that has the same basic design but with a a blue case, an optional spec bump (more memory and storage), and new OS options.

Prices start at $499 for Super Early Bird backers of the campaign, but once those are gone you’ll have to spend $649 or more to reserve a phone that won’t ship until March, 2021 at the earliest.

For the most part, this is physically the same phone as the original F(x)tec Pro1. If you’re a fan of physical keyboards, that’s probably a good thing – the phone has the same 66-key, 5-row keyboard as the original.

But if you’re a fan of the latest, speediest hardware it’s worth noting that the new phone has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as the original… a chip that was released almost four years ago.

Here are some other key specs for the F(x)tec Pro1-X:

Display 5.99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel

AMOLED (curved edges)

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1

microSD card reader (up to 2TB) Keyboard 66-key

5-rows

backlit

QWERTY and QWERTZ options Battery & charging 3,200 mAh

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Wireless Global 4G LTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Ports USB Type-C (w/HDMI video out support)

3.5mm headphone

Dual Nano SIM (second SIM slot shared with microSD card reader) Cameras 12MP Sony IMX363 + 5MP (rear)

8MP fixed-focus (front) Security Fingerprint reader (side) Dimensions 154mm x 73.6mm x 13.98mm

While the original F(x)tec Pro1 shipped with a custom version of Android featuring a launcher optimized for either portrait or landscape orientation, the company says it partnered with xda-developers on the new version to offer LineageOS or Ubuntu Touch.

LineageOS is a custom version of Android based on Android Open Source Project Code, while Ubuntu Touch is a Linux distribution optimized for smartphones that’s been developed by the folks at UBPorts in the years since Ubuntu-maker Canonical abandoned the project.

While the primary focus is to offer a version of Ubuntu that can run on smartphones, tablets, and other small touchscreen devices, there’s also support for convergence – meaning you can plug in an external monitor and use the phone like a tiny desktop computer. You can even use the phone’s screen as a trackpad when a monitor or TV is connected.

via LinuxSmartphones

