Japanese electronics company Fujitsu has a history of making ridiculously lightweight laptops, but the new Fujitsu LifeBook UH-X/E3 takes things to extreme.
It’s a notebook with a 13.3 inch full HD display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics and full-sized Ethernet and HDMI ports. But the laptop measures just 0.61 inches thick and weighs just 1.4 pounds.
Of course, something’s got to give, and in this case it’s the battery.
The Fujitsu LifeBook UH-X/E3 has a 25W lithium-ion battery, which is pretty anemic by modern standards. Fujitsu says you can expect up to 11 hours of battery life under ideal conditions, but I suspect you should probably cut that number in half in real-world conditions.
The RAM is also soldered to the motherboard and there’s no way to upgrade it.
Fujitsu does offer a similar laptop called the LifeBook UH90/E3 with a 50W battery, but that model has a starting weight of 1.8 pounds.
Here are some of the key specs for the lighter UH-X/E3:
|Display
|13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 IGZO
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-1165G7
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4X-4266 dual channel (onboard)
|Storage
|1TB PCIe SSD
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x RJ-45 (Ethernet)
1 x HDMI
1 x SD card reader
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
|Camera
|1MP webcam
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|307mm x 197mm x 15.5mm
(12.1″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″)
|Weight
|634 grams
(1.4 pounds)
