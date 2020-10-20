Japanese electronics company Fujitsu has a history of making ridiculously lightweight laptops, but the new Fujitsu LifeBook UH-X/E3 takes things to extreme.

It’s a notebook with a 13.3 inch full HD display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics and full-sized Ethernet and HDMI ports. But the laptop measures just 0.61 inches thick and weighs just 1.4 pounds.

Of course, something’s got to give, and in this case it’s the battery.

The Fujitsu LifeBook UH-X/E3 has a 25W lithium-ion battery, which is pretty anemic by modern standards. Fujitsu says you can expect up to 11 hours of battery life under ideal conditions, but I suspect you should probably cut that number in half in real-world conditions.

The RAM is also soldered to the motherboard and there’s no way to upgrade it.

Fujitsu does offer a similar laptop called the LifeBook UH90/E3 with a 50W battery, but that model has a starting weight of 1.8 pounds.

Here are some of the key specs for the lighter UH-X/E3:

Display 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 IGZO CPU Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB LPDDR4X-4266 dual channel (onboard) Storage 1TB PCIe SSD Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x RJ-45 (Ethernet)

1 x HDMI

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack Camera 1MP webcam Security Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 307mm x 197mm x 15.5mm

(12.1″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″) Weight 634 grams

(1.4 pounds)

via Fujitsu and PCWatch (1)(2)

