The Dynabook Portégé X30L-J is a 13.3 inch laptop that weighs about 2 pounds and which supports up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor. First unveiled in September, Dynabook says the notebook will be available for purchase in November for $1330 and up.

Dynabook is also introducing a 14 inch model called the Portégé X40-J. It’ll also be available in November, when it will sell for $1300 and up.

Like the smaller model, the new 14 inch laptop is a business-class notebook that features an 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processor, Intel Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

But while the 13.3 inch version has a magnesium alloy body, Sharp IGZO display and support for up to 48GB of RAM, the 14 inch version tops out at 32GB of memory, has an aluminum chassis, and comes with two display options:

1080p IPS (with optional touch)

Dynamic Privacy Screen (with limited viewing angles)

The 14 inch laptop weighs about 3.1 pounds and measures about 0.7 inches thick, has a 53 Wh battery, stereo speakers, HDMI and headset jacks, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader and a Smart Card reader.

The notebook also has a 180-deegree hinge that allows you to fold the screen flat, a privacy shutter that can slide over the webcam when you’re not using it.

There’s also a fingerprint reader and IR camera with support for Windows Hello biometric security.

Dynabook Portégé X40-J

Dynabook Portégé X30L-J

