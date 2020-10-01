Dell’s thin and light XPS 13 laptop is now available with 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processor options, and as promised that means you can buy any of these models with a Tiger Lake chip:

The last model is actually pretty much the same hardware as the first. But Dell has been selling Developer Edition models of select laptops that are powered by Ubuntu Linux for a number of years, and the newest version is one of the first Linux Laptops to ship with a Tiger Lake processor.

An entry-level Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with Intel Xe graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4x 4267 MHz onboard memory, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 13.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel non-touch display.

But Dell also offers configuration options for up to:

Core i7-1165G7 processor

32GB of RAM

2TB of storage

1920 x 1200 or 3840 x 2400 pixel touchscreen displays

I don’t actually see a 32GB RAM option on the Dell website yet, but in a blog post, the company says it supports that much memory.

Other features include an aluminum and carbon fiber (black) or glass fiber (white) chassis, a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

The latest Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition measures 11.64″ x 7.82″ x 0.58″ and has a starting weight of 2.64 pounds (for non-touchscreen models) or 2.8 pounds if you opt or a touch panel.

The laptop comes with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed. Dell notes that it’s also now letting anyone pretty much turn a standard Dell XPS 13 laptop into a Developer Edition device – users “can now install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and remain within their warranty and support conditions.”

