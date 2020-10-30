Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy and Target are continuing their early Black Friday sales… which make a little more sense now that today’s a Friday.
Meanwhile, Amazon is continuing its Amazon Device sale, with deep discounts on smart speakers, media streamers, and Kindles, among other things. But the company is also offering 3-month subscriptions to its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service for free.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Buy a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, get a Lenovo laptop for $50 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ convertible w/MTK 8173C/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $229 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $220 – Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11 convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $300 – Woot
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $449 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M8 8″ FHD Android tablet w/MTK Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $98 – Newegg
- Apple iPad Air for $559 and up – Amazon
Wireless headphones
- Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones for $120 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 w/2-year warranty for $250 – Bose (via eBay)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for $25 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $33 – Newegg
- Anker Zolo Liberty true wireless earbuds for $39 – meh
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGDED38)
- Sony WF-1000XM3/B true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $168 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds for $195 – Woot
Wireless speakers
Other
- Save up to 38-percent on Tile Bluetooth trackers – Amazon
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Newegg
- WD Elements 6TB external desktop USB 3.0 HDD for $106 – Amazon