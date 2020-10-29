Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy has kicked off a Black Friday sale… on a Thursday… a month before Thanksgiving. While the timing is suspect, the deals are not – the retailer is offering some of the best prices to date on certain laptops, tablets, speakers, and headphones, among other things.

Meanwhile Amazon is price matching some of the deals… and running its own sales on smartphones and Amazon devices, which means you can pick up some media streamers, smart speakers, smart displays, and other products at all-time low prices.

Target is also running a “Black Friday Deals Now” sale with discounts on some of the same items.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

Tablets

Windows Laptops

Media Streamers

Over-ear Headphones

True wireless earbuds

Speakers

Smart Speakers

Smart Displays

Storage

Networking

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

