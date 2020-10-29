Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy has kicked off a Black Friday sale… on a Thursday… a month before Thanksgiving. While the timing is suspect, the deals are not – the retailer is offering some of the best prices to date on certain laptops, tablets, speakers, and headphones, among other things.
Meanwhile Amazon is price matching some of the deals… and running its own sales on smartphones and Amazon devices, which means you can pick up some media streamers, smart speakers, smart displays, and other products at all-time low prices.
Target is also running a “Black Friday Deals Now” sale with discounts on some of the same items.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Save up to 50-percent on select Motorola, Samsung, LG, and Sony phones – Amazon
- Moto G7 Power w/SD632/3GB/32GB for $127 – Amazon
- Moto G Power w/SD665/4GB/64GB for $175 – Amazon
- Moto G Stylus w/SD665/4GB/128GB for $195 – Amazon
- LG Stylo w/MTK Helio P35/4GB/64GB for $243 – Amazon
- Motorola Edge w/SD765/6GB/256GB for $395 – Amazon
- Sony Xperia 1 w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $549 – B&H
- Sony Xperia 1 w/SD855/6GB/128GB + Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for $749 – Amazon
- Motorola Razer 5G w/SD765/8GB/256GB for $995 – Amazon
Tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $229 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ Android tablet w/32GB for $100 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/64GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/128GB for $330 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Android tablet w/128GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ Android tablet w/128GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ Android tablet w/256GB for $580 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4″ Android tablet w/128GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4″ Android tablet w/256GB for $780 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ Windows tablet w/Core i3/4GB/128GB for $599 – Best Buy
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 7 Slim 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/512GB for $880 – Office Depot
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $28 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast for $130 and up – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV + 6-month Netflix subscription for $90 – Google Store
Over-ear Headphones
- JBL Live 500BT over-ear wireless headphones for $60 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-CH710N over-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones for $88 – Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 85h over-ear noise-cancelling wireless headphones for $150 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-ear noise-cancelling wireless headphones for $199 – Amazon (or Best Buy, Bose – via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling wireless headphones for $278 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
True wireless earbuds
- JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds for $25 – Microsoft Store
- JBL Free true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Buds w/Alexa + Bose noisoe reduction for $80 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $120 – Best Buy
Speakers
- Soundstream H2GO Bluetooth speaker for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Bose SoundLink II portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 Best Buy
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Best Buy (or Amazon)
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20 – Amazon
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $25 – Lenovo (coupon: BFSMARTDEALLEAK)
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $35 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $150 – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSDXC card for $20 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $34 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 14TB external desktop USB 3.0 HDD for $190 – Best Buy
Networking
- Tenda AC1200 mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $88 – Amazon
- Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 WiFi router for $150 – Best Buy
- Linksys Velop AC2200 tri-band mesh WiFi 5 router system (3-pack) for $200 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Blair Witch PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 32 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Halloween PC game sale – Epic Games Store
Other
- Amazon Kindle eReader w/front light for $60 – Amazon
- Logitech G604 wireless gaming mouse for $45 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- iHome fabric lamp w/USB & wireless charging for $29 – meh
- Select wireless chargers & accessories for up to 30-percent off – Amazon
- Mophie PowerStation Plus 4,000 mAh power bank 2-pack for $20 – SideDeal
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh power bank for $31 – Amazon (clip coupon)
The 5TB WD easystore portable that I picked up last year has been running great in my RPi4 NAS/Media player. It is much faster at spinning up than my 10TB USB drive (also attached). My original plan was to have two portable drives attached to the RPi4, but power limitations of the RPi4 2GB don’t allow that.