Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a 1-day sale on Sabrent SSDs, which means you can save some money whether you’re looking to upgrade your laptop storage or purchase some super-speedy external storage.
But while hard drives may be slower and less durable, they’re also a lot cheaper – and today Newegg is selling a WD Elements 5TB portable hard drive for just $95 when you use the coupon 93XPX48 at checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows PCs
- MSI Modern 14 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $599 – Newegg
- Refurb Dell laptops for $630 and up – Woot
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $680 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKSNEAK17)
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $950 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKSNEAK1)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $950 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKSNEAK12)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M75n Nano mini desktop PC w/Ryzen 3 Pro 3300U/8GB/256GB for $532 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKDESKTOP)
Chromebook
- Refurb Chromebooks for $140 and up – Woot
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $169 – Walmart
Audio
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Sennheiser HD 458BT over-ear wireless noise cancelling headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 85H over-ear wireless noise cancelling headphones for $150 – Amazon
- JBL Link 300 wireless speaker w/Google Assistant for $61 – eBay
Storage
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $95 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPX48)
- Sabrent Rocket Nano 1TB USB 3.2 portable SSD for $127 – Amazon (or 2TB for $225)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $177 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPX53)
- Sabrent Rocket 500GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for $150 – Amazon (or 1TB for $150, 2TB for $300)
- Crucial BX500 1TB SATA III SSD for $90 – Newegg
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 512GB microSDXC card for $120 – Best Buy
- ADAT 32GB microSDHC card for $5 – Newegg
Other
- Lenovo Essential FHD webcam for $27 – Lenovo (coupon: ACC10SURPRISE)
- Select Anker charging accessories for up to 30-percent off – Amazon