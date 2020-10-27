Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon, B&H, and Walmart are all selling Apple’s AirPods Pro for about $50 off at the moment. But that means you’d still need to spend $200 to get your hands on Apple’s wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds.

Looking for something a little cheaper? You can pick up a pair of Kimton A6S true wireless earbuds from Amazon for just $10 when you use the coupon 9H687CLX at checkout. They’re not noise cancelling. They probably don’t sound anywhere near as good. And they don’t have a wireless charging case. But you won’t have to take out a second mortgage to figure out whether true wireless earbuds are a good fit for your ears.

Or if you’d prefer something a little more reliable than an item with no Amazon reviews, there’s always the Aukey EP-T21 true wireless earbuds. They’re on sale for $24 when you clip the on-page coupon, and have over 1,500 mostly positive reviews.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Wireless audio

Charging

Storage

Other

  1. I wonder if the new Beats Flex at MSRP $50 may be any good. 12-hour battery life, USB-C charging, Android app. I find the “wired-wirless” design to be more practical. A rare gadget whose existence I haven’t learned here. Apple quietly introduced them.

