Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon, B&H, and Walmart are all selling Apple’s AirPods Pro for about $50 off at the moment. But that means you’d still need to spend $200 to get your hands on Apple’s wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds.
Looking for something a little cheaper? You can pick up a pair of Kimton A6S true wireless earbuds from Amazon for just $10 when you use the coupon 9H687CLX at checkout. They’re not noise cancelling. They probably don’t sound anywhere near as good. And they don’t have a wireless charging case. But you won’t have to take out a second mortgage to figure out whether true wireless earbuds are a good fit for your ears.
Or if you’d prefer something a little more reliable than an item with no Amazon reviews, there’s always the Aukey EP-T21 true wireless earbuds. They’re on sale for $24 when you clip the on-page coupon, and have over 1,500 mostly positive reviews.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11 convertible w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $300 – Woot
- Refurb Asus Chromebook Flip 14 convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $400 – VooduBlu (via eBay)
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $449 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $680 – Woot
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $680 – Dell
Wireless audio
- KIMTON A6S true wireless earbuds for $10 – Amazon (coupon: 9H687CLX)
- AmazonBasics true wireless earbuds for $19 – Woot
- Aukey EP-T21 true wireless earbuds for $24 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 active noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $33 – Newegg
- Apple AirPods Pro for $200 – Amazon (or B&H, Walmart)
Charging
- Mophie PowerStation 10,000 mAh power bank 2-pack for $24 – meh
- Aukey 30,000 mAh power bank for $28 – Amazon (coupon: KVDI9HU5)
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $10 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 60W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code ZIPXB4W4)
Storage
- Save up to 35-percent on Seagate external hard drives – Amazon
- QNAP TS-231K-US 2-bay NAS for $159 – Newegg (coupon: W4GMTBR82)
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 64GB microSDXC card for $20 – Best Buy
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $30 – Amazon
Other
I wonder if the new Beats Flex at MSRP $50 may be any good. 12-hour battery life, USB-C charging, Android app. I find the “wired-wirless” design to be more practical. A rare gadget whose existence I haven’t learned here. Apple quietly introduced them.