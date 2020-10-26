Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on more than 800 certified refurbished products. You can save up to $100 on select laptops, tablets, headphones, speakers, and other products and vacuum cleaners and kitchen gadgets.
Just use the coupon code PICKCR15 at checkout when buying anything from the sale page, or check out some of the highlights scattered throughout our daily deals below.
While the items are refurbished, most seem to come with a 2-year limited warranty, which should give you some peace of mind.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 11a w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $170 – Target
- Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 2-in-1 10.1″ Chromebook tablet w/MTK P60T/4GB/64GB for $199 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- HP Chromebook 14 FHD w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $250 – Amazon
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $560 – Acer (via eBay)
Windows PCs
- Kano PC 11.6″ 2-in-1 for kids w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $250 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad S340 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $409 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Acer Spin 5 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/16GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- MSI GF63 Thin 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Core i7-1075H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Refurb Dell Inspiron 13 7000 4K convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $850 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ 4K convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $1200 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephgrys G14 14″ gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 4900H/RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1200 – Best Buy
- Asus ZenBook S Ultra 13.9″ 3.3K laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/1TB for $1349 – Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade Base 15.6″ 4k OLED gaming laptop w/Core i7-1075H/RTX 2070/16GB/512GB for $1900 – Best Buy
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE w/Snadpragon 865/6GB/128GB for $599 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for $800 and up – Amazon
Wireless earbuds
- Refurb Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earbuds for $19 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Refurb Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds for $25 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Refurb JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $30 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg
- Refurb JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $38 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds for $64 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Active 75t Titanium Black true wireless earbuds + $5 gift card for $115 – Newegg
Wireless headphones
- Refurb JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless noise cancelling on-ear headphones for $51 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Refurb JBL Live 650BTNC wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $64 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- Refurb Bose SoundLink II over-ear wireless headphones for $102 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $183 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $255 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
Wireless speakers
- OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $18 – Amazon
- Soundstream H2GO Bluetooth speaker for $20 – Microsoft Store
- OontZ Angle 3 Por portable Bluetooth speaker for $45 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- JBL Link portable Bluetooth speaker w/Google Assistant for $68 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Refurb JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $82 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
- Refurb Bose Home Speaker 450 for $170 – eBay (coupon: PICKCR15)
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 w/128GB for $550 – Microsoft Store (plus Office 365 savings)
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $35 – Newegg
- Logitech C920 HD Pro 1080p USB webcam for $90 – Adorama
- Nektech 60W USB-C wall charger w/GaN tech for $10 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $130 and up – Amazon