Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on more than 800 certified refurbished products. You can save up to $100 on select laptops, tablets, headphones, speakers, and other products and vacuum cleaners and kitchen gadgets.

Just use the coupon code PICKCR15 at checkout when buying anything from the sale page, or check out some of the highlights scattered throughout our daily deals below.

While the items are refurbished, most seem to come with a 2-year limited warranty, which should give you some peace of mind.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Windows PCs

Smartphones

Wireless earbuds

Wireless headphones

Wireless speakers

Other

