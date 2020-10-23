Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1 inch 2-in-1 tablet with a detachable keyboard for $269 ($30 off). Meanwhile, the store is also selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 thin and light gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics for $1200 ($200 off), which means you can save money on one of the best cheap, small Chromebooks and one of the best expensive, but powerful gaming laptops today.

Or if you just need some storage, B&H and Newegg are both running some pretty good deals on USB flash drives today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers & peripherals

Storage

Audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.