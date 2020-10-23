Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1 inch 2-in-1 tablet with a detachable keyboard for $269 ($30 off). Meanwhile, the store is also selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 thin and light gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics for $1200 ($200 off), which means you can save money on one of the best cheap, small Chromebooks and one of the best expensive, but powerful gaming laptops today.
Or if you just need some storage, B&H and Newegg are both running some pretty good deals on USB flash drives today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers & peripherals
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/MTK P60T/4GB/128GB for $269 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $630 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $900 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U/16GB/256GB for $899 – Lenovo (coupon: BLACKFRIDAY)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 4900HS/RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1200 – Best Buy
Storage
- Kingston DataTraveler 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $4 – B&H
- Kingston DataTraveler 32GB USB 3.l0 flash drive 5-pack for $20 – B&H
- Team 32GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $5 – Newegg
- Team 32GB USB 3.1 flash drive 5-pack for $21 – Newegg
- Team 128GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $13 – Newegg
- Team 128GB USB 3.1 flash drive 2-pack for $24 – Newegg
- WD My Book 10TB external desktop USB 3.0 HDD for $165 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPX32)
Audio
- OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds for $59 – Amazon
- Rockville RockSport Bluetooth earbuds for $14 – Audio Savings (via eBay)
Other
- CyberPower UPS battery backup systems for $98 and up – Woot
- RAVPower 10W Qi wireless charger for $16 – Amazon