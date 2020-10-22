Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games for free this week. Google is giving Chromebook owners a chance to sign up for 3 months of free game streaming via Stadia and/or NVIDIA GeForce Now. And CBS is giving away 1-month subscriptions to All Access (just in time to watch the first half of Star Trek: Discovery season 3.
Meanwhile Best Buy, Target, and Lowe’s are matching Amazon’s Prime Day deals on select devices including Kindle, Fire, and eero products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Games
- Costume Quest 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Layers of Fear 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 3-month Stadia Pro subscription free for Chromebook owners – Google
- 3-month NVIDIA GeForce now subscription free for Chromebook owners – Google
Best Buy’s Amazon Savings Event
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $175
- eero mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $175
More Amazon 2-day sales (same prices, different stores)
Smartphones & Tablets
- Refurb Samsung & LG phones for $130 and up – Woot
- Refurb Samsung tablets for $75 and up – Woot
- Microsoft surface pro X 13″ tablet w/SQ1/8GB/256GB/LTE for $899 – Amazon
Storage
- WD EasyStore 4TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- PNY U3 Pro 256GB microSDXC card for $32 – Woot
Audio
- NuForce BE Sport3 Bluetooth earbuds for $10 – B&H
- EarFun Go portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $28 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: EARFUNGO1)
- Harman Kardon Citation 100 wireless speaker w/Google Assistant for $100 – Best Buy
Other
- Insignia 8,000 mAh power bank 2-pack for $20 – Best Buy
- 1-month CBS All Access subscription for free – CBS (coupon: FALL, expires today, good for new, existing, or previous subscribers)
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics – Humble Bundle