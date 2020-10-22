Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games for free this week. Google is giving Chromebook owners a chance to sign up for 3 months of free game streaming via Stadia and/or NVIDIA GeForce Now. And CBS is giving away 1-month subscriptions to All Access (just in time to watch the first half of Star Trek: Discovery season 3.

Meanwhile Best Buy, Target, and Lowe’s are matching Amazon’s Prime Day deals on select devices including Kindle, Fire, and eero products.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Games

Best Buy’s Amazon Savings Event

More Amazon 2-day sales (same prices, different stores)

Smartphones & Tablets

Storage

Audio

Other

