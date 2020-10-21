Best Buy is running a 60-hour Amazon Savings Event sale with prices that match Amazon’s Prime Day deals on a bunch of Echo, Fire, Kindle, and eero products.
That means you can once again pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $55, or a Fire HD 10 for $80… but this time you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to get those prices. And if you’re not a fan of Amazon’s apps and services, you might want to check out these Liliputing guides:
Fun fact: these are two different guides, but the steps are pretty much the same on either tablet. So if you want to use Fire Toolbox, follow the Fire HD 10 guide. If you’d prefer to do things manually, the Fire HD 8 guide should work.
If you’re trying to pick the best tablet for your needs, our Amazon Fire comparison table might help. In a nutshell, the 10 inch model has the fastest processor, but the Fire HD 8 Plus has the most RAM and support for wireless charging.
And if you want to skip past the Amazon event, scroll down for savings on other products.
Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $130
Echo
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $150
- Amazon Echo Studio for $150
Fire TV
Kindle
- Amazon Kindle for $60
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $75
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $175
eero
Downloads, streaming, and services
- Name your price for a bundle of 10 eBooks – StoryBundle International Noir Bundle
- Dropbox 2TB family plan for $17/month (billed annually or $20/month if monthly) – Dropbox (normal price, but it’s a new offering)
Other
- TP-Link Archer a7 AC1750 WiFi router for $60 – Newegg (coupon: 26GTPRD35)
- Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C wall charger for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- iCableTech USB-C to headphone adapter 2-pack for $15 – Woot
- Plugable USB 3.0 universal laptop docking station for $76 – Amazon
- Wavlink Thunderbolt 3 docking station for $150 – Newegg