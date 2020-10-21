Best Buy is running a 60-hour Amazon Savings Event sale with prices that match Amazon’s Prime Day deals on a bunch of Echo, Fire, Kindle, and eero products.

That means you can once again pick up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $55, or a Fire HD 10 for $80… but this time you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to get those prices. And if you’re not a fan of Amazon’s apps and services, you might want to check out these Liliputing guides:

Fun fact: these are two different guides, but the steps are pretty much the same on either tablet. So if you want to use Fire Toolbox, follow the Fire HD 10 guide. If you’d prefer to do things manually, the Fire HD 8 guide should work.

If you’re trying to pick the best tablet for your needs, our Amazon Fire comparison table might help. In a nutshell, the 10 inch model has the fastest processor, but the Fire HD 8 Plus has the most RAM and support for wireless charging.

And if you want to skip past the Amazon event, scroll down for savings on other products.

Best Buy Amazon Savings Event

Fire tablets

Echo

Fire TV

Kindle

eero

Downloads, streaming, and services

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

