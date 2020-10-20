Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is offering Amazon Prime Day-matching prices today on a handful of Amazon devices including the Echo Dot (3rd-gen), Echo Show 5, and Fire TV Recast.
Meanwhile Amazon is running a sale on Aukey audio products, Best Buy and Amazon and Newegg have some pretty good deals on storage, you can snag a bunch of free games, eBooks, and audiobooks today, and Dell’s Black Friday sale is here about a month early.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Corei5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $630 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $650 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3″ laptop w/Core i5-L16G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Select Aukey audio products for up to 58-percent off – Amazon
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $21 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $33 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPW54)
- Aukey noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $45 – Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 458BT noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $100 – Best Buy
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme Plus 128GB microSDXC card for $34 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB SSD (up to 1050 MB/s) for $160 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB SSD (up to 550 MB/s) for $140 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Touch portable USB SSD (up to 1050 MB/S) for $170 – Amazon
- QNAP TS-231K-US 2-bay NAS for $154 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPW49)
Downloads and streaming
- Name your price for $180 worth of PC games – Humble Thrills and Chills Bundle
- The Haunting of Tram Car 015 eBook by P. Djèlí Clark for free – Tor
- 27 horror short stories (audio) from Nightfire for free – Google Play
- Europa Universalis II PC game for free – GOG
- Play Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Demo for free – Stadia (free from 10/20 – 10/27)
Other
- Xiaomi Mi Band 5 activity tracker for $38 – Walmart
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19 – Best Buy
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR (500GB) for $130 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR (1TB) for $180 – Best Buy