Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Motorola smartphones, which means you can pick up a Moto G Power for $220, Moto G7 Play for $130, or Motorola One Zoom for $320.
Meanwhile Walmart is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for $169, which is about $50 off the list price for a tablet that only hit the streets a few weeks ago, and Woot is running a sale on select PNY storage products.
Smartphones & tablets
- Save up to $130 on select Motorola smartphones (priced $130 – $320 after discount – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 w/Exynos 990/8GB/128GB for $660 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ tablet w/32GB for $169 – Walmart
Laptops
- HP Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $159 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 4300U/4GB/128GB for $349 – Walmart
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $875 – Lenovo
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Dell
- HP Spectre x360 13t convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $1000 – HP
Wireless audio
- Sennheiser HD 350BT over-ear wireless headphones for $100 – Crutchfield
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds for $100 – Jabra (via eBay w/6-month warranty)
- JBL Tune 700BT over-ear wireless headphones for $60 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid active noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $45 – Amazon
- Mpow M30 true wireless earbuds for $26 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPV73)
- Open Box UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Always Deals (via eBay)
Storage
- PNY U3 Elite 256GB microSDXC card for $32 – Woot
- PNY Turbo 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $18 – Woot
- WD Elements 6TB external desktop USB 3.0 HDD for $105 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPV69)