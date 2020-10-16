Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Google’s 2020 flagship phone may be getting mixed reviews when it comes to bang for the buck (is it worth spending $700 on a phone with a Snapdragon 765 processor?) there are other phones with the same chip available for far less money.
Case in point: The Motorola Edge features a Snapdragon 765 processor, 5G support, a 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery. While this 6.7 inch phone has a Pixel 5-like list price of $700, today you can pick one up from Amazon for $500.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Motorola Edge smartphone w/SD765/6GB/256GB for $500 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone w/SD765G/6GB/128GB for $500 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 w/Exynos 990/8GB/128GB for $660 – BH
- Open Box OnePlus 6T w/SD845/8GB/128GB for $290 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ w/SD855/8GB/128GB for $600 – Microsoft (via eBay)
Laptops
- Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3″ laptop w/Core i5-L16G7 for $750 and up – Samsung (also available with Snapdragon 8cx for $900 and up)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13 QLED laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $999 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 convertible w/Core i7-8550U16GB/256GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ laptop w/Core i3/Iris Plus/8GB/256G for $850 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/512GB for $725 – Newegg
- Dell Black Friday Sneak Peek sale – Dell
eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage (WiFi-only) for $48 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage (WiFi + 3G) for $58 – $59 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2013) for $28 – $29 – Woot
Wireless audio
- AOMAIS GO portable outdoor Bluetooth speakers for $49 – $50 – Amazon
- JBL speakers, headphones, and soundbars for $25 and up – Amazon
- Plantronics BackBeat Fit 2100 waterproof in-ear workout headphones for $55 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $110 – Microsoft Store (or international version from Amazon for $93 and up)
- Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds for $150 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $284 – Newegg
PC & Mobile accessories
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 for $18 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 for $21 – Microsoft Store
- Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse for $50 – Logitech
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $120 – Amazon
- Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop mouse & keyboard (wireless) for $60 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop mouse & keyboard (wired) for $63 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop mouse, keyboard & number pad (wireless) for $91 – Microsoft Store
Networking
- TP-Link Archer AX20 AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $110 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX10 AX1500 WiFi router for $80 – Amazon
- Name your price for $200+ worth of Worms PC games – Humble Bundle