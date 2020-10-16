Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Google’s 2020 flagship phone may be getting mixed reviews when it comes to bang for the buck (is it worth spending $700 on a phone with a Snapdragon 765 processor?) there are other phones with the same chip available for far less money.

Case in point: The Motorola Edge features a Snapdragon 765 processor, 5G support, a 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery. While this 6.7 inch phone has a Pixel 5-like list price of $700, today you can pick one up from Amazon for $500.

