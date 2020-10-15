Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Black Friday is just around the corner, apparently. In fact, Dell went ahead and kicked off its Black Friday sale a little (a month and a half) early.
You can save on select laptops, desktops, displays, and a variety of PC accessories.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- HP Chromebook 14 x360 w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $300 – Amazon
- KUU Xbook 14.1″ laptop w/Celeron J4115/8GB/128GB + $20 credit for $260 – Newegg
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB for $500 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible (metal) w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
Chargers
- RAVPower 61W USB-C wall charger for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 30W USB-C wall charger (white) for $11 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 30W USB-C wall charger (black) for $12 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- Open Box Xiaomi Redmi Airdots true wireless earbuds for $20 – Woot
- SoundPeats true wireless earbuds for $23 and up – Amazon
- JBL headphones, speakers, and soundbars for up to 43-percent off – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $45 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $199 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $233 – 6ave (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $284 – Newegg
Media Streamers
- Roku Premiere 4K HD media streamer for $27 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $37 – Amazon
- TiVo Stream 4K HDR media streamer for $41 – Amazon
Storage
- PNY Turbo Attaché 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $8 – Amazon
- Team Group 128GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $11 – Newegg (or 2 for $20)
- WD Easystore 2TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $55 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Kingdom New Lands PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Free games for Prime members (Dead Age, Deadlight, Layers of Fear & more) – Amazon Gaming
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft Store
- Name your price for $99 worth of digital comics – Humble AWA Upshot Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of time travel eBooks – StoryBundle
Other