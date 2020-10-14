Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon Prime Day continues into its second day, which means you can still pick up a (hackable) Fire HD 10 for $80 or a Fire HD 8 for $55. Deals continue on other Amazon Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV products as well as thousands of other products Amazon sells.

But you don’t need to have an Amazon Prime account or shop at Amazon to score some savings today. Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, B&H, and others are also offering discounts on various items.

Today’s a pretty good day to pick up a network attached storage device, a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, or a Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet, for example.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals (Prime members only)

Amazon devices

Tablets

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Kindles

Echo smart speakers

Echo smart displays

Computers

Tablets

Sony Xperia 1 + WH-1000XM3 headphones

Smartphones

Wireless headphones 

Storage

Power banks

Aukey Minima 18W USB-C wall charger

Chargers

Subscriptions

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock

Other

Other deals

Microsoft PCs & accessories

Android tablets

Mpow M30 true wireless earbuds

Wireless audio

Smart displays & speakers

QNAP TD-453D-4G

Storage

Other

