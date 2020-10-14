Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon Prime Day continues into its second day, which means you can still pick up a (hackable) Fire HD 10 for $80 or a Fire HD 8 for $55. Deals continue on other Amazon Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV products as well as thousands of other products Amazon sells.
But you don’t need to have an Amazon Prime account or shop at Amazon to score some savings today. Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, B&H, and others are also offering discounts on various items.
Today’s a pretty good day to pick up a network attached storage device, a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, or a Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite tablet, for example.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon Prime Day deals (Prime members only)
Amazon devices
Tablets
Kindles
- Amazon Kindle for $60 and up
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80 and up
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $175 and up
Echo smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20
- Amazon Echo Studio for $150
Echo smart displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65
- Amazon Echo Show 10.1″ (2nd-gen) for $150
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $130 and up
Computers
- HP desktops and monitors for up to 25-percent off
- Acer, Dell, Lenovo & LG PCs, monitors, and accessories for up to 30-percent off
Tablets
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 for $449 and up
- Google Pixel 4 XL for $549 and up
- Motorola Edge w/SD765/6GB/256GB for $495
- Moto G Fast for w/SD665/3GB/32GB for $145
- Moto G Power w/SD665/4GB/64GB for $199
- Moto G Stylus for w/SD665/4GB/128GB for $240
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G w/SD765G/6GB/128GB for $420
- Samsung Galaxy S10 w/8GB/128GB for $575
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G w/12GB/128GB for $750
- Sony Xperia 1 w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $698
- Sony Xperia 1 w/SD855/6GB/128GB + Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $750
Wireless headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $199
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $200
- Apple AirPods for $115
- Samsung Galaxy Buds for $90
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds w/Bose noise reduction for $80
- JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $40
- Jabra products for up to 50-percent off
Storage
- Select storage products for up to 30-percent off
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD card for $28
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card for $70
Power banks
- ZeroLemon JuiceBox Pro 20,100 mAh 45W power bank for $32
- Aukey 10,000 mAh 18W power bank for $16 – coupon: 7V9HOLA4
- RAVPower 16,750 mAh power bank for $12 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $12 – coupon: H8BQDH2J
Chargers
- Aukey Minima 18W USB-C wall charger for $8 – clip coupon
- Aukey Swift 18W USB-C wall charger for $7 – clip coupon
- Aukey Focus 60W USB-C wall charger for $16 – clip coupon & use code: 23NC6AOB)
- Aukey Focus 63W dual USB-C wall charger for $21 – clip coupon
- Aukey Omnia100W USB-C wall charger for $32
- Aukey Omnia 100W 2-port USB-C wall charger for $36
Subscriptions
- 1-year Audible membership for $100 ($50 off)
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $1
- 2-month Showtime Amazon Prime Channels subscription for $1
- 2-month Starz Amazon Prime Channels subscription for $1
- 12 more Amazon Prime Channel 2-month subscriptions for $1 each
- 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free
Other
- Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock for $200
- Elgato Thunderbolt 3 mini dock for $80
- Tile Bluetooth trackers for up to 30-percent off
- eero mesh WiFi routers for $69 and up
Other deals
Microsoft PCs & accessories
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB for $790 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ Win10 tablet + Type Cover for $599 and up – Best Buy (or Microsoft)
- Microsoft Arc Touch wireless mouse for $40 – Best Buy
Android tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ w/128GB for $500 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 9.6” w/64GB for $279 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ tablet (2019) w/128GB for $180 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Mpow M30 IPX8 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: S79Z7QLT)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $40 – Walmart
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $199 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones + $25 gift card for $298 – Best Buy
Smart displays & speakers
- Google Nest Mini for $29 – Google Store
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Best Buy
- Lenovo 10″ smart display w/Google Assistant for $100 – Best Buy
Storage
- QNAP TS-653D-4G-US 6-bay NAS w/Celeron J4125 for $579 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGDGH44)
- QNAP TS-453D-4G-US 4-bay NAS for $469 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGDGH45)
- QNAP TS-453Be 4-bay NAS w/Celeron J3455 for $429 – B&H
- QNAP TS-253D-4G-US 2-bay NAS for $349 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGDGH46)
- WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $175 – Newegg
- Synology DiskStation DS220j 2-bay NAS for $134 – B&H (clip coupon)
Other
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $38 – B&H
- Chromecast with Google TV + 6-month Netflix subscription for $90 – Google Store
- RAVPower 20,000 mAh power bank for $17 – Newegg