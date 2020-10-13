Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon isn’t the only place to score a deal on some tech gadgets today.

In response to Amazon’s made up sales holiday, Best Buy is running a Black Friday sale with discounts on laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, appliances, and other items. Nevermind the fact that Black Friday is more than a month away, and the sale runs from Tuesday through Wednesday, so there’s no Friday involved.

Point is, you can save some money if you’re in the market for a cheap laptop today.

Meanwhile, some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals aren’t actually exclusive to Prime members after all. Amazon is selling a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise cancelling headphones for $200 to Prime Members. But Best Buy and Walmart are matching that price, no membership required.

Here are some of the day’s best deals from stores that aren’t Amazon.

Windows Laptops

Chromebooks

Tablets

Wireless headphones

Wireless speakers

Smart Speakers & displays

Networking

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

