Amazon isn’t the only place to score a deal on some tech gadgets today.
In response to Amazon’s made up sales holiday, Best Buy is running a Black Friday sale with discounts on laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, appliances, and other items. Nevermind the fact that Black Friday is more than a month away, and the sale runs from Tuesday through Wednesday, so there’s no Friday involved.
Point is, you can save some money if you’re in the market for a cheap laptop today.
Meanwhile, some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals aren’t actually exclusive to Prime members after all. Amazon is selling a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise cancelling headphones for $200 to Prime Members. But Best Buy and Walmart are matching that price, no membership required.
Here are some of the day’s best deals from stores that aren’t Amazon.
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14″ laptop w/AMD A6-9220e/4GB/64GB for $120 – Best Buy
- Kano PC 11.6″ touchscreen DIY laptop w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $230 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- HP 14″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $239 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $499 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/64GB for $250 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Android tablet w/128GB for $500 – Best Buy
Wireless headphones
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $21 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGDGE54)
- Apple AirPods + Apple Care+ for $150 – B&H
- Apple AirPods Pro + 4-month Apple Music subscription for $200 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $199 – Best Buy (or Walmart)
Wireless speakers
- Insignia portable Bluetooth speaker for $25 – Best Buy
- Sony SRS_XB32 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
Smart Speakers & displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Best Buy
- Lenovo 10″ Smart Display w/Google Assistant for $100 – Best Buy
- Google Nest Audio smart speaker 2-pack for $180 – Best Buy
Networking
- Linksys AC2200 tri-band mesh WiFi router for $140 – Best Buy
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 mesh WiFi 6 system (2-pack) for $180 – Best Buy
Other
- Save up to 40-percent on clearance and open box computers, tablets, and other electronics – Best Buy
- Synology DS920+ 4-bay NAS for $440 – Newegg (coupon: 2FTSTECH462)
- Tidal HiFi 3-month subscription for $0.49 – Best Buy