Amazon Prime Day kicks off at midnight, but Walmart is trying to steal a bit of Amazon’s thunder. The retailer launched its own “Big Save” sale today. Meanwhile eBay is offering 15-percent off products from select brands when you spend at least $50. And tomorrow Best Buy is running its “Black Friday” sale about a month and a half early.
Here are some of today’s best deals.
Store Sales
- Save 15-percent on products from select brands (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: PLUSVALUE)
- Walmart The Big Save sale – Walmart
- Save up to 90-percent on select PC games – GOG
- Lenovo semi-annual sale – Lenovo
- Microsoft accessory deals – Microsoft Store
Streaming deals
- Tidal HiFi 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for $1 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $169 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
Windows laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 4300U/4GB/128GB for $429 – Walmart
- Asus VivoBook Flip TP412FA 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13.3″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 5 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/16GB/512GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (coupon: SEMISALE2020)
Tablets eReaders, and Smartphones(ish)
- Gemini PDA handheld communicator for 40-percent off – Planet Computers (coupon: AMAZINPLANET)
- Cosmo Communicator handheld Android phone/computer for 40-percent off – Planet Computers (coupon: AMAZINPLANET)
- Apple iPad Mini w/64GB for $336 – Amazon
- Gateway 8″ Android 10 Go Edition tablet w/2GB/32GB for $70 – Walmart
- Planet Computers accessory sale – Planet Computers (coupon: PLANET20)
- Kobo Clara HD eReader for $100 – Walmart
Audio and video gear
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $37 – Walmart
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $27 – Amazon
- Roku Express HD media streamer (2019) for $21 – Walmart
- Chromecast with Google TV + 6-month Netflix subscription for $90 – Google Store
- Anker Nebula projectors for $245 and up (save up to 34-percent) – Amazon
Wireless headphones
- Mpow H10 noise cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $57 – Mpow (via eBay w/code: PLUSVALUE)
- 1MORE true wireless earbuds for $49 – 1More (eBay)
- Mpow H7 Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $28 – Mpow (via eBay)
- Mpow M30 true wireless earbuds for $24 – Amazon (coupon: O3CNTRE9)
- Mpow Flame sport Bluetooth earbuds for $20 – Mpow (via eBay)
- Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live noise cancelling true wireless earbuds for $135 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Apple Airpods Pro for $199 – Amazon (or Walmart)
Wireless speakers
- JBL Link Music WiFi speaker w/Google Assistant for $70 – JBL
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – JBL
- JBL Link portable Bluetooth speaker w/Google Assistant for $100 – JBL
- JBL Extreme portable Bluetooth speaker for $150 – Walmart
Networking
- Refurb Google WiFi mesh WiFi (1st-gen) routers for $70 and up – Woot
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $150 – Walmart
- TP-Link Deco M9 Plus AC2200 mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $180 – Walmart
Other
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $39 – Walmart
- Samsung SSD sale – Amazon
- RAVPower 30W 18W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $9 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: KNDK2LYB)