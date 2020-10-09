Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon Prime Day begins on October 13, as does Best Buy’s Black Friday in October or whatever the company is calling its not-Prime sale. But you can already score some early Prime Day deals on Echo, Fire, and other products.
You will need a Prime membership to get most of the deals, but you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel later.
Amazon has also announced some upcoming deals that will go live next week. Among other things, you’ll be able to pick up a 3rd-gen Echo Dot for $19, an Echo Show 8 for $65, and a Kindle Paperwhite for $80.
We’ll have more details on those deals next week, but for now here are some of today’s best deals.
Amazon Prime Day early deals (Prime member exclusives)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $130 – Amazon
- Toshiba 32-inch HD Fire TV Edition for $120 – Amazon
- Insignia 43″ 4K Fire TV Edition for $200 – Amazon
- Toshiba 55″ 4K Fire TV Edition for $300 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Auto for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (3rd-gen) for $35 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) for $60 – Amazon
- Buy 100GB Amazon Photos video storage plan, get 100GB more free for 3 years – Amazon
Audio
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $50 – Celfeee (via eBay)
- EarFun true wireless earbuds for $33 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: TW100PRD)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Computers
- Intel Skull Canyon NUC6i7KYK mini PC w/Core i7-6770HQ/Iris Pro 580/8GB/512GB for $600 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook 14 laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/1TB for $899 – Newegg
USB hubs & adapters
- Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $30 – Amazon
- Kanex 6-in-1 USB-C docking station for iPad Pro for $50 – B&H
- Yootech USB-C to USB 3.1 adapter 4-pack for $10 – Amazon
Charging
- Aukey 10,000 mAh 18W power bank for $15 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 3-in-1 wireless charging stand for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey Focus 30W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $12 – Amazon (Prime discount + clip coupon)
- Aukey 36W USB-C dual port wall charger for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: O77WGZ9U)
- Aukey 36W USB-C dual-port wall charger (white) for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey Focus 60W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $19 – Amazon (coupon: ERY42D7T)
- Aukey Focus 60W USB-C single-port wall charger for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey Focus 63W USB-C dual-port wall charger for $21 – Amazon (coupon: 9W6X2M6M)
- Aukey 48W 4-port USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Storage & memory
- Crucial P1 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD for $56 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGDDR35)
- Team Group 64GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $7 – Newegg (or 2-pack for $12)
- WD My Passport 1TB portable USB 3.2 SSD for $160 – Best Buy