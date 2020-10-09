Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon Prime Day begins on October 13, as does Best Buy’s Black Friday in October or whatever the company is calling its not-Prime sale. But you can already score some early Prime Day deals on Echo, Fire, and other products.

You will need a Prime membership to get most of the deals, but you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel later.

Amazon has also announced some upcoming deals that will go live next week. Among other things, you’ll be able to pick up a 3rd-gen Echo Dot for $19, an Echo Show 8 for $65, and a Kindle Paperwhite for $80.

We’ll have more details on those deals next week, but for now here are some of today’s best deals.

Amazon Prime Day early deals (Prime member exclusives)

Audio

Computers

USB hubs & adapters

Charging

Storage & memory

