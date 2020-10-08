Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is continuing to offer some excellent deals on streaming services ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Sign up for a Prime membership and you can get a 2 month subscription to any of a dozen Prime Video Channels for just $1 each. You can also pay $1 to get a 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Prefer digital goods that don’t require any sort of subscription? The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week: ABZU and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

