Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is continuing to offer some excellent deals on streaming services ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Sign up for a Prime membership and you can get a 2 month subscription to any of a dozen Prime Video Channels for just $1 each. You can also pay $1 to get a 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Prefer digital goods that don’t require any sort of subscription? The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week: ABZU and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Audio

Aukey power banks

Computers

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.