Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Harman Kardon Citation One is a small wireless speaker with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and Google Assistant functionality baked in. It has a list price of $230, but Best Buy is currently selling the speaker for just $80.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Harman Kardon Citation One smart speaker w/Google Assistant for $80 – Best Buy
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $35 – Newegg
- Save up to 40-percent on Soul true wireless earbuds – Amazon
Games
- GOG 12th-anniversary PC game sale – GOG
- Name your price for $140 worth of PC fighting games – Humble Let’s Fight Bundle
- EQQO Android game for free – Google Play
eBooks
- Save up to 80-percent on top fiction eBooks – Amazon
- Name your price for a $1,400 worth of digital Manga – Humble Terrifying Tales Bundle
- Digital comics sale – ComiXology
Other
- VAVA 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon)