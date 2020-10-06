Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

‘Twas the week before Prime Day and… Amazon decided to put a bunch of things on sale anyway. The online retailer is offering deep discounts on select Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices, and even deeper discounts on a number of subscription services.

You can score 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for $1, or subscribe to any of a dozen Amazon Prime Video channels for 2 months for just $1 each.

While you do need a Prime membership to take advantage of the deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel after Prime Day. Or if you’re a student, you can snag a 6-month free trial at the moment.

Amazon Prime Video Channels
Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Early Prime Day subscription deals (Prime member exclusive prices)

Early Prime Day hardware deals (Prime member exclusive prices)

Amazon tablets 

 

Computers

Wireless audio

Other

