Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
‘Twas the week before Prime Day and… Amazon decided to put a bunch of things on sale anyway. The online retailer is offering deep discounts on select Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices, and even deeper discounts on a number of subscription services.
You can score 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for $1, or subscribe to any of a dozen Amazon Prime Video channels for 2 months for just $1 each.
While you do need a Prime membership to take advantage of the deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel after Prime Day. Or if you’re a student, you can snag a 6-month free trial at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Early Prime Day subscription deals (Prime member exclusive prices)
- 12 Amazon Prime Video Channels 2-month subscriptions for $1 each – Amazon
- 3-month Amazon Kids+ subscription for $1 – Amazon
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $1 – Amazon
- 12-month Audible subscription for $100 – Amazon
- 6-month Amazon Prime Student free trial – Amazon
Early Prime Day hardware deals (Prime member exclusive prices)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for for $45 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) smart speaker for $60 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show 10.1″ smart display (2nd-gen) for $130 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle with backlight for $50 – Amazon
- Insignia 43- inch 1080p Fire TV Edition for $200 – Amazon
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $300 – Amazon
Amazon tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) for $40 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) for $80 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 10 accessories for $10 – Woot
Computers
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundles for $599 and up – Microsoft Store
- Open Box Lenovo Yoga C630 13″ Win 10 convertible w/Snapdragon 850/8GB?128GB for $360 – Woot
- Refurb Lenovo ThinkCentre M700 Tiny mini PC w/Core i5-6500T/8GB/128GB/Win10 Pro for $250 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- Save up to 30-percent on select Anker Bluetooth speakers – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker/alarm clock/Qi wireless charger for $62 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – JBL
- JBL Link Portable Bluetooth speaker w/Google Assistant for $100 – JBL
- Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Bluetooth earbuds for $24 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPU44)
- Klipsch T5 true wireless earbuds for $65 – Woot
- Sony WF-XB700 extra bass true wireless earbuds for $78 – Amazon
Other
- USB-C to dual 4K HDMI adapter for $25 – Amazon
- Zendure X6 20,000 mAH, 45W power bank & USB-C hub for $44 – Amazon
- Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $45 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPU89)
- Google WiFi mesh wireless routers for $100 (1-pack) to $200 (3-pack) – Google Store
- 12-month Tidal HiFi Music subscription for $100 – Best Buy